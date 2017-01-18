Tony Romo to the Cardinals? Las Vegas oddsmakers weigh in

Other teams favored to land Romo ahead of the Cardinals are the Texans (4-1), Bears (5-1), Bills (6-1), Jets (6-1) and Chiefs (8-1). In fact, according to Vegas, Romo is more likely to stay in Dallas (8-1) than head to Arizona.
The Cardinals seem unlikely to pursue Romo as long as Carson Palmer returns as the team's quarterback next season, which he said he intends to do. Also, while Romo has statistically been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in the last decade, he is exceptionally injury-prone.
But hey, if you're in the gambling mood and want to wager $100 that Romo will be a Cardinal next season, you'll be $900 richer if you get lucky.