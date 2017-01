In case you thought ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley didn't have enough hate waiting for him in Tucson after last week's comment...

Hurley's coaching career began at the University of Buffalo, where he led the Bulls to a pair of MAC conference championships and the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.

Well, some members of Buffalo's student section are apparently still peeved that Hurley left them behind in favor of Tempe -- so much so that at least one is apparently making the trip to Tucson tonight to boo Hurley and the Sun Devils as they take on the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tonight we are all members of the @ZonaZooOfficial, look for these signs in the crowd tonight #BeatASU @azdesertswarm pic.twitter.com/oVikSSwoNl — True Blue (@UBTrueBlue) January 12, 2017

One of the signs reads "Flight to Phoenix: $200. ASU tuition: $42,000. Being ranked below 3 MAC teams because you wanted to go to a 'higher-level school': Priceless."

Those signs began a bit of a Twitter battle between Buffalo's True Blue student section and ASU's 942 Crew section.

LOL. How mAd are you?

πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/tE6gx1S52G — 942 Crew (@942Crew) January 12, 2017

.@942Crew when we're well into year 2 and it's clear you guys won't be dancing in March once again πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/2LX91Lby7A — True Blue (@UBTrueBlue) January 12, 2017

Hurley is 0-2 vs. Arizona as a coach and 0-1 as a player. He was ejected from last year's meeting in Tempe.

Not to be outdone, UA's Zona Zoo student section created this video just in time for the game.