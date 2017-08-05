Proposal to build Spring training stadium for Milwaukee Brewers in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ - Could the Milwaukee Brewers leave their Spring training home in Phoenix for Gilbert?

Under a new proposal, a multi-million-dollar, 7,500-seat stadium and sports complex would be built in Gilbert near Lindsey and Germann roads.

Along with the stadium, the complex would include sets of minor and major league practice fields, a 50,000-square-foot clubhouse, 10,000-square-foot front office, two hotels, and a mixed-use "village" for restaurants and retail stores, according to an economic impact report by Elliott D. Pollack & Company for the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.

The report says the Brewers would pay for the cost of the stadium, estimated to be $75 million, and its yearly maintenance.

“We believe there may be a great deal of community support for the Brewers to relocate in the Town of Gilbert," said Bob Quinn, executive vice president of finance and administration with the team, in an emailed statement. "We understand the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce is working to analyze the benefits to the Town of such a concept."

"However, we continue to work with our partners at the City of Phoenix on a long term deal to stay in Maryvale," the statement concluded.

Dana Berchman, a spokeswoman for the Town of Gilbert, said in a statement that the town was not currently in negotiations with the team.

"It’s our understanding that [the Brewers] are exploring Gilbert as an option for their new Spring Training facility and we have done some research and had discussions to understand the benefit they could bring to the community," she said.

The Brewers currently play at Maryvale Baseball Stadium in Phoenix.

Gregg Bach, a spokesman for Phoenix, said the City is working to keep the team in Phoenix.

"City officials are working with the team on a long-term agreement to keep it in Phoenix," the statement said. "It’s been a nearly 20-year relationship that we hope to continue, and we very much value that Maryvale Baseball Park is their choice as a home for spring training."

You can read the economic impact report, here.