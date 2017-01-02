No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Notre Dame: Prediction for 45th Fiesta Bowl

The most exciting non-College Football Playoff matchup of this bowl season features two programs with impressive pedigrees and plenty of history in the Valley.

On Friday, No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) will make its record seventh trip to the Fiesta Bowl, while No. 8 Notre Dame (10-2) will make its fifth Fiesta Bowl appearance. The Buckeyes are 4-2 all-time at the Fiesta Bowl, while the Fighting Irish are 1-3.

Who will take home the hardware? Here are three questions and a prediction for Friday’s BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl, which begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

1. Which team will be more focused?

Friday’s matchup features not only two of the best coaches in college football, but also two of the best bowl coaches. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is 9-2 in bowl games, including 2-0 last season en route to a national championship. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is 5-3 in postseason play and has led the Irish to back-to-back bowl victories.

Both teams have had to refocus for this game after seeing their hopes for a national championship dashed late in the season. Which coach will have his team better prepared to add to their program’s trophy case?

2. Can the Irish slow the Buckeyes’ rushing attack?

Ohio State boasts the Big Ten’s top rushing offense. They lead the conference in rushing yards per game (241.9) and per carry (5.7), and they’re tied for No. 1 in rushing touchdowns (35).

Notre Dame’s rushing defense is as mediocre at it gets, ranking 64th among all 127 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game (166.5). Will Big Ten rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott have a field day against the Irish?

3. Will Kizer control the Buckeyes’ defense?

DeShone Kizer opened the season as Notre Dame’s third-string quarterback, but injuries have thrust him into the spotlight. The sophomore has responded with a stellar season through the air (2,600 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, nine interceptions) and on the ground (499 rushing yards, nine TDs).

Kizer will face a Buckeyes defense that is among the Big Ten’s best against the pass but has only forced 11 interceptions this season. Can Kizer avoid turnovers and make enough plays with his feet Friday to help the Irish keep pace with the Buckeyes?

Prediction:

Ezekiel and the Buckeyes’ rushing attack, along with Ohio State’s experience on big stages like this one, should help propel them past a Notre Dame team that has overcome a great deal of adversity this season.

Look for the Buckeyes to earn their fifth Fiesta Bowl championship (tying them with ASU for the second-most all-time behind only Penn State) and send Arizona Governor Doug Ducey home happy.

Ohio State 27, Notre Dame 20