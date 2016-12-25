CARDS WIN! Watch the 5 biggest plays from their last-second win over the Seahawks

Earlier this week, Larry Fitzgerald said he wanted to make the Seattle Seahawks' Christmas a miserable one.

Mission accomplished.

The Arizona Cardinals added some holiday cheer to an otherwise forgettable season and dropped a sizeable lump of coal into the Seahawks' stockings with their dramatic 34-31 victory over Seattle on Christmas Eve.

With the win, the Cards dented the Seahawks' hopes of earning a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Here are five of the biggest plays from the Cardinals' Christmas miracle in Seattle.

1. J.J. Nelson catches this beautiful pass from Carson Palmer for an 80-yard touchdown -- the longest TD yielded by the Seahawks in 18 years -- to give the Cardinals an early 14-0 lead.

2. The Cardinals block a Seahawks punt to set up a touchdown drive in the second half.

3. Just another ridiculous catch by Larry Fitzgerald -- his 100th catch of the season -- to set up one of three David Johnson touchdowns in the game.

THIS is why they call him Larry Legend.



What. A. Catch. 🙌 #AZvsSEA https://t.co/7x3VFpkIcH — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016

4. The Seahawks rally from 13 points down to tie the game -- but of course, their kicker misses the extra point, in a flashback of his missed field goal at the end of overtime in Glendale two months earlier.

5. Redemption for struggling kicker Chandler Catanzaro, who nailed this game-winner as time expired and ensure the Birdgang will have a VERY Merry Christmas.