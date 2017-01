PHOENIX - It was a repeat performance for 32-year-old Thomas Puzey, as the Flagstaff resident was the first to finish the 2017 Rock 'n' Roll Arizona marathon, just as he did the year before.

His finishing time of 2:19:57 was more than three minutes ahead of the next closest finisher, 37-year-old Roosevelt Cook, who crossed the finish line in Tempe with a time of 2:23:48.

The course took runners from downtown Phoenix, north through the Biltmore area before heading into Scottsdale and finishing in Tempe.

Men's Marathon

1. Thomas Puzey, 32, Flagstaff, AZ, 2:19:57

2. Roosevelt Cook, 37, Oak Hills, CA, 2:23:48

3. Naamn Weldeyohans, 23, Eritrea, 2:24:11

4. Russell Stein, 44, Phoenix, AZ, 2:30:49

5. Jesse Armijo, 34, Albuquerque, NM, 2:35:37

Women's Marathon

1. Bailey Drewes, 23, Ithaca, NY, 2:42:50

2. McKale Montgomery, 32, Chandler, AZ, 2:50:54

3. Anna Corrigan, 26, Phoenix, AZ, 2:56:11

4. Kaila Proulx, 22, Buffalo, NY, 2:57:34

5. Whitney Hirano, 21, Phoenix, AZ, 3:02:36

Men's Half Marathon

1. Jeffrey Eggleston, 32, Boulder, CO, 1:04:50

2. Tyler Jermann, 24, Flagstaff, AZ, 1:05:57

3. Harry Dixon, 26, Flagstaff, AZ, 1:06:11

4. Keith Gerrard, 30, Great Britain, 1:06:25

5. Anthony Francisco Jr., 37, Tucson, AZ, 1:07:46

Women's Half Marathon

1. Neely Spence Gracey, 26, Boulder, CO, 1:12:39

2. Maor Tiyouri, 26, Israel, 1:15:47

3. Courtney Marie Olsen, 29, Bellingham, WA, 1:18:48

4. Kara Foster, 26, Edinboro, PA, 1:19:30

5. Raquel Stucky, 41, Wichita, KS, 1:19:50

