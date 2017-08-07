Chef Chris prepares pestopalooza

Basil Pesto
basil leaves, packed tightly 2 cups
pine nuts, toasted 1/4 cup
garlic cloves, thinly sliced 2 each
parmigiano reggiano, grated 1/2 cup
sea salt to taste
extra virgin olive oil about 1 1/2 cups
Place the basil, pine nuts, and garlic and process until smooth
Add the parmigiano and pulse
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms
Season with sea salt
Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown
Serve tossed with your favorite pasta, on crusty bread with tomatoes, or tossed with roasted potatoes
Green Olive Pesto
green olives, such as castelvetrano, pitted 3 cups
garlic clove, thinly sliced 3 each
pine nuts, toasted 1/3 cup
oregano leaves, fresh 1/4 cup
red chile flakes 2 tsp
extra virgin olive oil 1 cup
Place the olives, garlic, pine nuts, oregano, and chile flake into the bowl of a food processor
Blend until fairly smooth, about a minute
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil and blend until smooth
Allow to sit for one hour to allow flavors to develop
Serve on grilled crusty bread and spicy salami, or with grilled fish or chicken
Pistachio and Mint Pesto
pistachios, toasted and cooled 1 cup
fresh mint leaves 1 cup, packed
Italian parsley leaves 1/4 cup
pecorino, grated 1/2 cup
extra virgin olive oil 2 cup
sea salt to taste
Place the pistachios, mint, parsley, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor
Pulse until a rough paste is formed
Add pecorino and pulse again
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil and process until smooth
Allow to sit for 1 hour to allow flavors to develop
Drizzle on fresh melon or use as a sauce for pasta, grilled chicken, fish, or lamb
Pesto Trapanese
roma tomatoes, cut in half 1.25#
garlic, sliced 1/3 cup
almonds, toasted, no skin 12 oz
basil leaves, chiffonade 1 oz
Calabrian chiles, chopped 1 Tbsp
extra virgin olive oil .5 cup
sea salt to taste
Pre heat oven to 350
Toss tomatoes and garlic in a little olive oil, and season with salt and pepper
Roast on parchment lined sheet pan until slightly caramelized (about 20 - 30 min)
Remove from oven, and allow to cool
Pulse almonds in a food processor until finely chopped
Add tomatoes, garlic, chile oil, basil, and olive oil, and puree until fairly smooth
Season to taste with salt and pepper
If it's too thick don't worry, the water from the pasta will thin it out
Serve with spaghetti, bucatini, or with grilled fish