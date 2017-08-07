Chef Chris prepares pestopalooza

Basil Pesto

basil leaves, packed tightly 2 cups

pine nuts, toasted 1/4 cup

garlic cloves, thinly sliced 2 each

parmigiano reggiano, grated 1/2 cup

sea salt to taste

extra virgin olive oil about 1 1/2 cups



Place the basil, pine nuts, and garlic and process until smooth

Add the parmigiano and pulse

With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms

Season with sea salt

Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown



Serve tossed with your favorite pasta, on crusty bread with tomatoes, or tossed with roasted potatoes



Green Olive Pesto

green olives, such as castelvetrano, pitted 3 cups

garlic clove, thinly sliced 3 each

pine nuts, toasted 1/3 cup

oregano leaves, fresh 1/4 cup

red chile flakes 2 tsp

extra virgin olive oil 1 cup



Place the olives, garlic, pine nuts, oregano, and chile flake into the bowl of a food processor

Blend until fairly smooth, about a minute

With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil and blend until smooth

Allow to sit for one hour to allow flavors to develop

Serve on grilled crusty bread and spicy salami, or with grilled fish or chicken



Pistachio and Mint Pesto

pistachios, toasted and cooled 1 cup

fresh mint leaves 1 cup, packed

Italian parsley leaves 1/4 cup

pecorino, grated 1/2 cup

extra virgin olive oil 2 cup

sea salt to taste



Place the pistachios, mint, parsley, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor

Pulse until a rough paste is formed

Add pecorino and pulse again

With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil and process until smooth

Allow to sit for 1 hour to allow flavors to develop

Drizzle on fresh melon or use as a sauce for pasta, grilled chicken, fish, or lamb





Pesto Trapanese

roma tomatoes, cut in half 1.25#

garlic, sliced 1/3 cup

almonds, toasted, no skin 12 oz

basil leaves, chiffonade 1 oz

Calabrian chiles, chopped 1 Tbsp

extra virgin olive oil .5 cup

sea salt to taste



Pre heat oven to 350

Toss tomatoes and garlic in a little olive oil, and season with salt and pepper

Roast on parchment lined sheet pan until slightly caramelized (about 20 - 30 min)

Remove from oven, and allow to cool



Pulse almonds in a food processor until finely chopped

Add tomatoes, garlic, chile oil, basil, and olive oil, and puree until fairly smooth

Season to taste with salt and pepper

If it's too thick don't worry, the water from the pasta will thin it out



Serve with spaghetti, bucatini, or with grilled fish



