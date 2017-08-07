Chef Chris prepares pestopalooza

2:22 PM, Aug 7, 2017
sonoran living | recipes
Basil Pesto           
basil leaves, packed tightly    2 cups       
pine nuts, toasted    1/4 cup       
garlic cloves, thinly sliced    2 each       
parmigiano reggiano, grated    1/2 cup       
sea salt    to taste       
extra virgin olive oil    about 1 1/2 cups       
   
Place the basil, pine nuts, and garlic and process until smooth           
Add the parmigiano and pulse           
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms       
Season with sea salt           
Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown
           
Serve tossed with your favorite pasta, on crusty bread with tomatoes, or tossed with roasted potatoes

Green Olive Pesto
green olives, such as castelvetrano, pitted 3 cups
garlic clove, thinly sliced 3 each   
pine nuts, toasted    1/3 cup
oregano leaves, fresh     1/4 cup
red chile flakes    2 tsp
extra virgin olive oil    1 cup

Place the olives, garlic, pine nuts, oregano, and chile flake into the bowl of a food processor
Blend until fairly smooth, about a minute   
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil and blend until smooth
Allow to sit for one hour to allow flavors to develop   
Serve on grilled crusty bread and spicy salami, or with grilled fish or chicken

Pistachio and Mint Pesto
pistachios, toasted and cooled    1 cup   
fresh mint leaves    1 cup, packed   
Italian parsley leaves    1/4 cup   
pecorino, grated    1/2 cup   
extra virgin olive oil    2 cup   
sea salt    to taste

Place the pistachios, mint, parsley, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor   
Pulse until a rough paste is formed       
Add pecorino and pulse again       
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil and process until smooth   
Allow to sit for 1 hour to allow flavors to develop       
Drizzle on fresh melon or use as a sauce for pasta, grilled chicken, fish, or lamb   


Pesto Trapanese
roma tomatoes, cut in half 1.25#
garlic, sliced 1/3 cup
almonds, toasted, no skin    12 oz   
basil leaves, chiffonade    1 oz   
Calabrian chiles, chopped    1 Tbsp   
extra virgin olive oil    .5 cup   
sea salt    to taste

Pre heat oven to 350       
Toss tomatoes and garlic in a little olive oil, and season with salt and pepper   
Roast on parchment lined sheet pan until slightly caramelized (about 20 - 30 min)   
Remove from oven, and allow to cool

Pulse almonds in a food processor until finely chopped       
Add tomatoes, garlic, chile oil, basil, and olive oil, and puree until fairly smooth   
Season to taste with salt and pepper       
If it's too thick don't worry, the water from the pasta will thin it out

Serve with spaghetti,  bucatini, or with grilled fish

Sassi Restaurant 10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway,
Scottsdale 85255
Phone number: 480.502.9095
Website: www.sassi.biz
 

Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.