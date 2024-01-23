Driven by a mission: Child-led Phoenix nonprofit teams up with Waymo to deliver book donations

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Books help build children’s language skills, inspire their imaginations, and expand their understanding of the world, yet not all children have books to take home. One group of Arizona elementary school students is leading a mission to change that, one child at a time.

“We all think that kids should have books, because if you are in a hospital room or you are very isolated, you can read a book,” said Jovin, a Scottsdale fourth-grader and cofounder of the nonprofit Loving Library, speaking with ABC15. “Books can help you escape isolation.”

Jovin created Loving Library with his brother during the pandemic after he found comfort and escape in reading and wanted to share that feeling with others. To date, the organization has collected and donated more than 15,000 books to people, from Afghan and Ukrainian refugees to children experiencing homelessness.

Over the holidays, children volunteering with Loving Library wanted to donate and deliver books and shoes to other children at Hirsch Academy, a Title I school located in Scottsdale.

Loving Library collected the books, local shoe stores Secured Sneakers and Manor Shoe Store donated the shoes, and Waymo, which operates the Waymo One autonomous ride-hailing service in Greater Phoenix, donated the use of its vehicles to help pick up and deliver donations to Hirsch Academy.

“Each student will be receiving a brand new pair of shoes and books to take home over the weekend and the holidays,” Deven, another student volunteer, told ABC15.

Waymo even invited the Loving LIbrary volunteers to ride along with Waymo to help make the deliveries to Hirsch Academy. Although riders must be at least 18 years of age to ride by themselves with Waymo, children can ride in Waymo with their parents or an adult guardian.

“We are all very excited,” Jovin told ABC15.

Waymo’s autonomous driving technology is designed to safely carry out all the tasks of a human driver while obeying road rules like speed limits. Waymo’s 360-degree vision system helps it be constantly vigilant and respectful of other road users, from cyclists to pedestrians.

Waymo partners with many Phoenix-area nonprofits to explore how its technology could support their missions, from delivering essential supplies to expanding mobility access and options for those who cannot or no longer drive.

While Waymo is focused on expanding access to safe mobility, the children behind Loving Library are focused on expanding access to books.

Loving Library volunteers urge the public to support their mission of helping every child have access to books.

“Books are like a free airplane ticket,” Jovin said. To learn more about Loving Library, see their wish list, or donate, visit thelovinglibrary.org.

