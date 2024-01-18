Overcoming doubts about electric vehicles

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

With electric vehicles (EVs) becoming more affordable every year, many people are interested in making the switch. However, concerns about costs and how far they can drive are holding some people back.

Learning more about EVs and how to overcome that initial cost and range anxiety can ease the path to a more sustainable future.

Vehicle cost

Car makers are offering lower priced models in order to make electric vehicles more affordable to consumers, with some offering models starting at around $30K, such as the 2024 Nissan LEAF S and the new Chevy Equinox SUV. According to the recent CarGurus Intelligence Report, which compared car prices in 2023 to the previous year, the top 10 vehicles seeing the largest price declines were made up exclusively of electric vehicles. Prices went down for used EVs as well. Some Tesla models have seen price drops of anywhere from $3,000 to $19,000, according to Consumer Reports. Additionally, federal tax credits combined with state, city, and utility company rebates are further driving down costs.

Range anxiety

Even with lower costs, some drivers are still concerned about switching from gas-powered vehicles because of anxiety about running out of battery life on the road combined with a fear that charging stations will have long waits or broken equipment.

While concerns about adapting to new technology are common and valid, it is important to note that the average U.S. household only drives about 50 miles per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Even households that drive twice as much should have plenty of battery life to make daily trips with just one full charge.

“Most EV models go above 200 miles on a fully-charged battery,” according to the EPA. “And automakers have announced plans to release even more long-range models in the coming years.”

Because most EV owners charge at home, they can start each day with a full battery and make it home without stopping at a station. However, if you need to use a public charger, many vehicles have software that help you find nearby chargers, and there are several mobile apps available like Chargeway that make finding a charging station easy, including with information like charge time, charger availability, cost, and more.

Charge at home

Installing a Level 2 charging station at home is a practical and convenient solution for EV owners looking to enhance their charging experience. Level 2 chargers operate at a higher voltage than standard household outlets, typically delivering power at 240 volts, significantly reducing charging times compared to Level 1 chargers. This upgrade is particularly advantageous for those who want to minimize the time spent charging their EVs and maximize their daily driving range.

The installation process for a Level 2 charging station involves a licensed electrician setting up the necessary electrical infrastructure, which may include the addition of a dedicated circuit and a compatible electrical panel. Homeowners often choose to install the charging station in their garage for easy access and protection from the elements. To help customers in this process, SRP offers a free professional quote for charger installment with their partner Qmerit.

With a Level 2 charger at home, EV owners can conveniently charge their vehicles overnight, waking up to a fully charged battery each morning. Having a home charging station can be cost-effective, reduce reliance on public charging stations, and provide greater control over charging schedules.

You can find your level 2 charging equipment at the SRP marketplace with instant rebates.

Cost to Charge

While savings vary, drivers can calculate their costs by comparing fuel versus electricity. For instance, assuming an EV gets three miles per kilowatt-hour, the average household cost per kWh is 16 cents, and the average resident travels 1,124 miles per month, an EV would cost about $60 per month to charge, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That same distance in a gas-powered vehicle that gets 30 miles per gallon and costs $3.60 per gallon would cost more than twice as much.

Learn More

Electrify Arizona aims to educate Arizona residents on the benefits of making the transition to EVs in hopes of creating a future Arizona with lower carbon emissions, improved air quality and reduced environmental impact through the electrification of transportation. By addressing concerns about vehicle prices, range anxiety, and more, Electrify Arizona is equipping people with the information they need to make informed decisions. To learn more about EVs and making the transition visit https://www.electrifyarizona.org/.