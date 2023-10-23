Getting ready for winter: Southwest Gas offers energy saving tips to keep your home cozy and cost-efficient

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

As summer fades and temperatures gradually drop, it’s time to begin preparing for cozy nights at home and home-cooked family meals. While the delivery of safe, reliable energy to homes and businesses throughout the communities we serve is always a top priority, Southwest Gas also helps customers prepare for chilly winter months by providing tips and resources to weatherize homes and businesses. Not only can this help you save on your monthly bill, it creates a more comfortable and energy-efficient home.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few recommendations:

· Setting the Right Temperature: The easiest thing to do is manage your thermostat. During the day, set your thermostat somewhere between 65°F and 68°F, health permitting. At night, consider lowering it a bit. This minor adjustment can have a significant impact on both energy usage and monthly bills.

· Insulation: Insulating the attic, floor, and windows is one of the most effective ways to reduce winter energy bills. Insulation helps to prevent heat loss during winter and keeps homes cooler in the summer. The simplest area to insulate is the attic, especially if your home or office was built before 1980. If your home has crawl spaces or a basement, it's important to know that heat loss through floors can cause a quick drop in the amount of warm air in the living space.

· Sealing Leaks and Cracks: Take a moment to inspect your windows and doors for leaks or cracks. Make sure to also check baseboards, floors, ceiling lights, gaskets, outlets, attics, fireplaces, and chimneys. Tiny openings in these spaces can let precious warm air escape while allowing cold drafts inside. With a trip to your local hardware store, things like caulk or weather stripping can keep homes snug and bills more manageable.

· Maintaining Your Heating Unit: Just like A/C units, furnaces and heaters need to be maintained. One of the easiest ways to do this is by changing out filters regularly to allow heating units to work more efficiently, which means they use less energy and, in turn, save you money. Extend the life of your unit and decrease energy usage by having it checked by a licensed Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contractor.

As winter approaches, it is the perfect time to get your heating system ready for cooler temperatures. Now through November 30th, customers can receive a $75 Residential Home

Heating Inspection as part of a promotional offer performed by a participating licensed contractor in most areas within our service territory. For more information, visit www.swgas.com/heatpromo.

In addition to tuning up your heating system in preparation for winter, Southwest Gas reminds customers of the importance of routinely having their natural gas appliances inspected. While Southwest Gas does not perform the inspections, we have a comprehensive list of trusted, approved contractors available to help you. To find one nearest you, visit www.swgas.com/en/contractor-referrals.

We also remind customers that there are rebates available designed to help save money on the purchase of energy-efficient appliances and equipment. Visit swgas.com/rebates for more information.

As always, it is important to remember if you suspect a gas leak, leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas from a safe location. Signs of a gas leak can range from the distinct smell of rotten eggs or sulfur, even if it's faint, to hissing sounds from the ground, or an above-ground pipeline. For more information, visit www.swgas.com/en/safety#awareness.

Start making simple improvements to your home today that can have a lasting impact on your budget, energy usage, and the sustainability of our entire community. For more detailed information on reducing energy bills this winter season, visit swgas.com/energy-saving-tips.