Electrify Arizona: Driving toward a sustainable future

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Arizona’s population has steadily increased for decades as people are drawn to its beautiful landscapes and sunny weather. With more people living in the state, we have seen an increase in vehicles on the road, posing concerns about local air quality and greenhouse gas emissions. To offset these concerns stakeholders in the state are coming together to provide residents with resources and incentives that make electric vehicle (EV) ownership a more attractive option.

EVs play an important role in improving air quality because they emit zero tailpipe emissions and are ‘fueled’ with electricity. Although some of the electricity used to power EVs is generated using traditional fossil fuel (coal and natural gas) generation, utilities like Salt River Project (SRP) are rapidly adding more renewable energy (such as wind and solar) to their energy portfolio, increasing the emissions benefits of choosing EVs over gas powered vehicles.

“Even accounting for these electricity emissions, research shows that an EV is typically responsible for lower levels of greenhouse gases than an average new gasoline car,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

At the of the end of 2022, more than 85,000 battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were registered in Arizona. That is still a small number compared to the more than 7 million vehicles that are registered in the state, according to ADOT. However, much is being done to expand access to EVs and EV chargers for Arizonans. For instance, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Arizona will receive $76.5 million in federal dollars to build a network of chargers along designated highways to make it easier to charge while traveling. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is currently working on the deployment plan in collaboration with stakeholders throughout the state.

Many government agencies, cities, nonprofits, universities, and businesses are invested in facilitating the transition to transportation electrification. Among them are a consortium of organizations in Arizona who joined forces to form the Transportation Electrification (TE) Activator group, which includes the cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, Arizona State University, the American Lung Association, Western Resource Advocates (WRA), Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP), Shell Recharge, and SRP. Their mission is to advance transportation electrification for the benefit of all Arizonans. To make information about EVs more accessible to Arizona residents, the TE Activator created ElectrifyArizona.Org, a one-stop hub for everything EV-related. The website provides a wealth of information for anyone wanting to learn more about EVs. Whether people want to learn about the benefits of driving electric, how to install charging equipment at home, or find out what incentives and rebates are available to them, Electrify Arizona has quick links to all the information they need.

“By providing a quick and easy way for people to access information about the benefits and incentives for EV ownership, we aim to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to embrace EVs as a viable and environmentally friendly transportation solution,” said Jessica Randon, public information specialist for Electrify Arizona.

The website is a comprehensive resource for everything EV-related from the most basic information about different types of EVs, to charging options, to federal, state and utility incentives.

The links below include helpful information such as:

EV 101 provides a general introduction to electric vehicles.



The News tab links to informative webinars, news segments, events and media coverage



The Resources tab allows visitors to find a list of state, city, and utility specific information including charging and EV selection resources.

- EV Selection Resources include a consumer guide, comparison tool, and cost savings calculator.

- Charging resources provides information on home and workplace charging and where to find stations on the road.



Electrify Arizona believes it is important for Arizona residents to have all the information they need to feel empowered about their decision to go electric. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle and have been debating making the switch to an EV, check out electrifyarizona.org to learn more.