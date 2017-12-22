No burn day issued for Phoenix on December 24, 25

abc15.com staff
11:52 AM, Dec 22, 2017
11:56 AM, Dec 22, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Wood-burning devices are restricted on December 24 and 25.

Air15
PHOENIX - You might want to think twice about lighting the fireplace for Christmas. 

Maricopa County has issued a no burn day for December 24 and 25 due to a high pollution advisory. 

On no burn days residents are restricted from all wood-burning devices. Natural gas and electric fireplaces are allowed. 

If you are thinking of barbecuing outside, that is also allowed. 

Residents with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. 

