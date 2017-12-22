No burn day issued for Phoenix on December 24, 25

PHOENIX - You might want to think twice about lighting the fireplace for Christmas.
Maricopa County has issued a no burn day for December 24 and 25 due to a high pollution advisory.
On no burn days residents are restricted from all wood-burning devices. Natural gas and electric fireplaces are allowed.
If you are thinking of barbecuing outside, that is also allowed.
Residents with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.
