How to keep your dogs safe, cool and active during the summer

The summer heat is not only dangerous for you but for your pets as well.

Signs of heat illness in dogs

Your dog may be overheating if you notice they are excessively panting, their gums or tongue are changing color, or notice unusual and excessive drooling.

Also be sure to listen to their body language. If they are pulling or trying to lay down, it may be too hot for them.

If you think your dog is overheating, take them to a cool place and get them some water. Then get your dog to a vet as soon as possible. Heatstroke can have long-term effects on their health.

Exercise your pets safely

During the summer, it's too hot to walk your dog during the day. By the time it hits 90 degrees, they could easily overheat or burn their paw pads on the ground.

One option is Run Buddy Mobile, a mobile dog gym that will come to your house and walk your dog on a treadmill in an air-conditioned van. It's not a motorized treadmill so they control the speed. It's not only fun for the dogs but it is also good for their health.

"Dogs on a normal flat ground walk put most of the weight on their paws. A lot of the hip and joint issues and surgeries we end up with dealing with are because our dogs don't get to run enough. By running your dog, they get to focus on building up those back leg muscles and increasing their long-term mobility," David Lopez from Run Buddy Mobile said.

It's for dogs of all sizes and breeds and they can walk up to four dogs at once. Prices start at $50 for a half-hour.

Pool safety for dogs

Taking a dip in the pool is a great way to cool down, but what about your four-legged friends? According to Kimberly Vermillion from the Arizona Animal Welfare League, you'll want to take it slow when introducing your dog to the pool.

Dip their paws into the water and make sure they're comfortable before letting your pup dive all the way in.

"Everyone knows about that, you know, the puppy paddle that you would just assume that that means that all dogs are capable assuming that they're born that way. And that's not necessarily the case", said Vermillion.

She says you should always keep an eye on your dog around the pool and never leave them unattended if it's not fenced off. That way they don't accidentally fall in and struggle to get out or drown.