Saturday marks the astronomical start of fall, but it's certainly not going to feel like it!

Temperatures topped 102 degrees in the Valley for the first day of fall, which officially begins at 6:54 PM on Saturday, that's when the sun's rays will be directly over the equator.

With high pressure back in place, look for Valley highs to remain in the low 100s through the weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine through the weekend, with our forecast on repeat into next week, too.

Highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s each afternoon with morning lows falling into the mid to upper 70s each day.

2018 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.33" (-2.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.65"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here .

