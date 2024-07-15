Trump said if he hadn't turned his head during his rally speech, he'd be dead

In his first interviews since an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said he believes he came within inches of death.

“I’m not supposed to be here,” he said to the Washington Examiner and New York Post.

Seconds before the shooter reportedly aimed at Trump, the former president had turned his head during his speech to look at a screen with statistics. Trump, who previously said he was shot in his right ear, believes had he not turned his head the bullet would have gone through his skull or caused some fatal head injury.

“I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump said to the outlets, crediting luck and God for what appears to be nothing short of a miracle. He noted that he almost never looks away from the crowd during his speeches.

Trump spoke with the Washington Examiner and New York Post as he was on his way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the start of the Republican National Convention.

During the interview, he also spoke about his gratitude for the Secret Service agents who immediately shielded him from further threats and escorted him to safety off the stage.

He also reportedly told the two outlets that he’s rewriting his speech planned for Thursday, opting for a more unifying message than the harshly critical tone his speeches are known for.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday.

Both Trump and President Joe Biden — considered the front-running candidates for the 2024 presidential election — have now called for unity following the shooting.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions," President Biden said in an address from the Oval Office on Sunday. "We can't allow this violence to be normalized. We know the political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated, but it's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."

"We must unite as one nation to demonstrate who we are," Biden said.