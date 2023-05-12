Watch Now
Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road

DPS says it is possible the driver did not see the woman in the roadway when she was struck
ADOT
Posted at 4:36 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 07:36:05-04

TEMPE, AZ — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe Thursday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say it happened on the freeway near Scottsdale Road.

DPS officials have only identified the victim as a 39-year-old woman.

They say she was struck in the middle lanes of the freeway.

There were reportedly no disabled vehicles nearby, and DPS officials believe it is possible she was struck by a commercial vehicle and possibly other vehicles.

A description of a possible suspect vehicle hasn't been provided, but DPS officials add it's possible the drivers didn't see the woman on the roadway.

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed in the area for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

