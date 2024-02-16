Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to aid family of Chiefs’ parade shooting victim

Taylor Swift has made a major financial contribution to the Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial via a GoFundMe page created for the family of the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade.

With an initial goal of $75,000, the fundraiser was set up to “provide vital financial support” to the family of victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan. The goal was quickly surpassed when Swift donated $100,000 to the fund.

Two $50,000 donations came in around 3:30 a.m. central time on Friday, which was early evening in Australia, where Swift is currently performing on her Eras tour. While Swift has not confirmed the donations are indeed from her, a representative told Variety that they are.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the singer wrote to accompany her donations on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was killed during the parade shooting that also injured over 20 people. She was a Kansas City DJ and radio host who co-hosted “Taste of Tejano” on KKFI radio 90.1 FM.

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” the organizer of the GoFundMe writes on the page. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

As of Friday morning, nearly $235,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe for Lopez-Galvan’s family.

While there have yet to be charges related to the shooting, two teens are in custody.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said the shooting appears to be the result of an argument between two groups. She said “at least half of the victims” were under the age of 16.

