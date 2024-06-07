WNBA players are getting more national recognition

It is a big week for the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are set to play on Friday night for the first time since a disappointing defeat to Liberty on Sunday.

Clark has drawn a lot of eyes in her rookie season — on and off the court. Fans have strong reactions to how Clark has been treated.

Shari Nycole, host of "Just a Thought" podcast, says there has been a target on Clark's back since she played college basketball for Iowa.

Sports WNBA fines Angel Reese for no postgame media, upgrades Chennedy Carter's foul AP via Scripps News

There's no doubt interest in Clark has fueled the WNBA's rise.

Nycole believes it's been and adjustment for fans and commentators.

"So, I want people to be very careful about the language that they are using... I mentioned that 'jealousy' term, and that 'hating' term. That needs to go out the window. We need to acknowledge that these women are competitors, and may the best competitor win," she said.

Sports Indiana Fever top 2023 home attendance total after just 5 games this season Gage Jackson

It was a spirited conversation about the league's newfound glory, so be sure to check out the entire interview with Nycole in the video.

Scripps Sports — for a second season — is broadcasting WNBA games every Friday night on ION.

Tune in this Friday, June 7, to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on Ariel Atkins and the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Or catch the Seattle Storm vs. the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces later that night at 10 p.m. ET.

Scripps News' parent company, E.W. Scripps, also owns Ion.