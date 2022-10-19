Arizona Cardinals, BetMGM focusing on the experience for growing number of female fans

GLENDALE, AZ — The skyrocketing number of women now sports betting on mobile apps has the Arizona Cardinals and BetMGM creating unique new experiences for all fans.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is the first of its kind to open at an NFL stadium and the Arizona Cardinals built this state-of-the-art facility with female fans in mind.

"So 46% of our fan base are women and we all know if Mama's not happy, you're not going to the game," team owner Michael Bidwill told ABC15. "So we had to make sure the experience is fantastic for all of our fans."

In 2021, roughly 4.6 million women in the U.S. signed up to play on sportsbook betting apps. According to the consumer research group Global Wireless Solutions, those numbers shot up by 115% from the year before.

These numbers are exciting for Las Vegas sports gambling app executives like Adam Greenblatt. The CEO of BetMGM says this success is all about making the product easier to use.

"We're making the product more accessible and we're making the presentation of the product, dare I say it — a lot more sexy!"

Both Bidwill and Greenblatt are betting big on women at the new BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium.

One of those women is Haley Balzano.

The world-class Valley-based architect is well known for creating elevated yet comfortable fan experiences.

Balzano tells ABC15, "We really wanted to make this something super fun, experiential, and accommodating for all types of groups, parties, and events."

Balzano and her global hospitality design firm were the odds-on favorite for this project after bringing balance and sophistication to the club level at State Farm Stadium back in 2017.

That's when she collaborated with Bidwill to create new game day experiences like the Bubble Lounge, which is the NFL's first-ever champagne bar inside a stadium.

"I had a tremendous opportunity to continue working with the Cardinals and now with our new partners at BetMGM to be part of this groundbreaking first NFL-partnered sportsbook. To have it be here in the state of Arizona and my hometown is just icing on the cake."

In its first year, sports betting paid off big for Arizona, bringing in $32 million in revenue to the state's general fund.