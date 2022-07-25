SADD and Waymo team up to make this the ‘Safest Summer Ever’

Summertime means more drivers on the road, including teen drivers and their passengers.

All this driving can come with risks for anyone on the road, but teen drivers are most vulnerable. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, teen drivers account for 7.8% of all drivers involved in fatal crashes despite making up 5.3% of all drivers in the US.

This summer, Students Against Destructive Driving (SADD) and autonomous driving company Waymo are partnering to keep student drivers safe during the 100 deadliest days on the road, between Memorial Day and Labor Day. SADD is a nonprofit organization that helps empower students to make smart decisions.

During this time, SADD and Waymo are giving Waymo One riders 75% off two rides with the code SAFESUMMER.

“Teens are on the roads more, they’re out of school, and there are all kinds of special activities and things that are really pulling them in different directions,” said SADD CEO Rick Birt in an interview with Let’s Talk Autonomous Driving.

Waymo’s fully autonomous driving technology is designed to obey road rules, be constantly vigilant, and make the safest decisions for passengers and other road users, providing passengers with a safe mobility choice during summer driving season.

“Taking a Waymo is a great resource for students and just people in general to have a safe ride from places and making sure they get from point A to point B in a safe way,” said Madi Murati, a student member of SADD in Arizona to Sonoran Living.

Murati, who calls herself a lifelong member of SADD, got involved through her mother, who was also a SADD member. She founded a SADD chapter when she was a junior in high school and has been a member of the organization through her college years.

“It's your life and your friends’ lives… so it’s a cool thing to make smart choices,” she emphasized.

Madi said she loves being part of an organization guided by youth.

“A lot of the cool initiatives we do at SADD are because students want to do them and take the initiative to make those things happen,” Murati explained.

As summer continues, Murati urges teens to be proactive in making good decisions behind the wheel.

“Having your passenger pick the music, making sure your directions are put in before you head out, and making sure your eyes and focus are on the road at all times are great ways of making sure you are being safe on the road this summer,” she said.