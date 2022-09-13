Calmerry Online Therapy: Features, prices, and more

It’s impossible to imagine a fulfilling life without mental health. Mental health issues can have a major destructive impact on all areas of one’s life, decreasing productivity, and motivation, and becoming an obstacle in relationships. As a result, mental health issues can make you generally less satisfied with your life.

Unfortunately, mental health is associated with a stigma so many people hesitate to get professional help. Moreover, some people don’t even share their worries with anyone because they don’t want to appear vulnerable. Without appropriate treatment, symptoms often get worse, causing even more emotional or even physical damage.

Therapy Made Accessible

Traditionally, therapy had been based on in-person sessions. Clients had to be in the same room with their therapists, and they needed to commute to a therapist’s office every time they needed help. Such a situation didn’t change for many years, but then online therapy appeared.

The internet enabled clients to just make a video call and talk to a therapist from the comfort of their homes. No matter how strict your work schedule is, you can always find some time for online therapy because you don’t have to commute.

Many online therapy platforms offer multiple communication options so clients can not only use video chats but also exchange messages with their therapists. While flexibility and convenience definitely make online therapy a great choice, it’s also important to think of the quality of treatment.

We considered several popular online therapy platforms and compared their features and prices. One of the platforms stands out, and it’s Calmerry. Reviews from clients on websites like Trustpilot and Sitejabber show that many clients seem to enjoy Calmerry a lot, so let’s take a closer look at this online therapy platform and see what it has to offer.

Calmerry: Quick Summary

Calmerry is an online therapy platform that was created in 2020 when so many people needed accessible mental health help during the pandemic. Since then, Calmerry quickly evolved and became one of the best online therapy platforms, with experienced licensed therapists, affordable prices, and an individual approach to treatment.

Calmerry offers accessible and flexible therapy, along with self-care tools. For instance, after you create an account on this platform, you can access a mood-tracking chatbot that will help you see what events in your life trigger unwanted changes in your mood.

This online therapy platform matches clients with therapists who have the necessary specialization and experience in treating similar problems. You can get matched with a therapist licensed to practice in your state in just 1 hour, and you can immediately send your first message or schedule a video session.

70% of Calmerry clients say that their online therapy experience was either good or excellent. Besides, this platform has affordable prices. The basic plan will only cost you $42 per week, which makes Calmerry stand out from the competition.

Signing Up

Calmerry has a pretty straightforward and easy-to-use website. You can find clients’ feedback and therapists’ qualifications on the homepage, and you can also visit an extensive FAQ section with lots of information about online therapy. Calmerry also has a blog dedicated to mental health, and it can help you learn a lot about common disorders and coping strategies.

It would be unfair not to mention the fact that Calmerry’s FAQ section is bigger than that of any other online therapy platform we’ve seen. It contains all the necessary information not only about the process of online therapy treatment but also payment details, privacy policy, etc.

In the footer of the website, you can find links to pages dedicated to particular types of online therapy. For example, there you can find pages about self esteem counseling, depression therapy, grief counseling, etc.

To get started, you should create an account. You can use your real name, or you can choose a nickname — Calmerry allows clients to use online therapy completely anonymously. When the account is ready, a client should complete a quick survey and provide some key information about their problem. Clients are matched with therapists based on their survey answers.

After completing the survey, you will see a quick summary of the state of your mental health, along with some projections on what you can achieve with online therapy, and how long it might take to see the results. After this, you can choose a subscription plan and wait to get matched with a therapist. The matching process rarely takes longer than 1 hour.

Calmerry Therapists

Calmerry has a team of licensed therapists, all of which have 2,500+ hours of clinical experience so you can be sure that you’ll be working with real professionals who know how to help you. The platform checks therapists’ backgrounds and certifications before they can deliver online therapy.

There are many kinds of mental health professionals, and they have different licenses. The Calmerry team features licensed mental health counselors (LMHC), licensed professional counselors (LPC), licensed social workers (LMSW/LCSW), etc. Here, you can also find licensed marriage and family therapists.

Given the variety of mental health professionals available on this online therapy platform, it’s no surprise that it also provides different kinds of therapy. On this platform, therapists practice cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), psychodynamic therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), and other types of treatment.

Here’s an incomplete list of problems Calmerry can help you with:

Anxiety

Stress

Depression

Grief

Emotional abuse

Trauma

OCD

Anger management

Relationship problems

Self-esteem issues, etc.



H2: Chat Rooms

Once you’ve created an account and completed a quick survey, you should choose your online therapy plan and pay for the subscription. As soon as you activate your subscription, you’ll get access to a virtual chat room. In the chat room, you’ll be able to check your therapist’s expertise and background.

As many as 93% of Calmerry clients are satisfied with their online therapy professionals, but people often need to try several therapists to find their perfect match. Fortunately, Calmerry enables clients to switch therapists for free. If you’re not satisfied with your online therapy experience for some reason, just contact the support team and ask for another therapist.

A virtual chat room is very simple and straightforward, no matter whether you’re accessing it from your browser or mobile app. Calmerry has Android and iOS apps so you can access your online therapy room from virtually anywhere.

You can start using your chat room immediately and you can send as many messages as you want because all Calmerry plans feature unlimited messaging. Usually, therapists reply once or twice a day. You can also receive notifications whenever your therapist responds.

Along with online therapy messaging, you can also schedule live video sessions and use free self-care tools. For instance, a mood-tracking Coa chatbot is a great journaling tool that allows you to track your emotional health with no need to write down everything.

H2: How Much Does Calmerry Cost?

The price of online therapy subscription packages directly depends on the number of video sessions included. The cheapest plan costs $42 per week, and it’s one of the best prices on the market, so Calmerry is definitely a good choice for those who need help but don’t want to break the bank.

The basic plan features unlimited messaging without video calls and includes access to self-care tools. Plans with 1 live session or 4 video sessions will cost you $51.99 and $67.49 per week, respectively. Although online therapy at Calmerry isn’t covered by insurance directly, a client can request a receipt and then submit it to their insurance company. In some cases, online therapy can be partially covered.

H2: Is Calmerry Worth It?

After we compared features, prices, and clients’ feedback of popular online therapy platforms, we quickly realized that Calmerry stands out. This is a relatively new online therapy company but it has all it takes to provide an outstanding treatment experience.

With a big team of licensed mental health professionals, multiple communication options, quick matching, and affordable prices, Calmerry combines all the most important factors one should consider when choosing an online therapy provider.

Depending on your preferences, you can opt for messaging or video online therapy. Video calls imitate the traditional therapy setting and offer a more personal environment. Texting, however, might be particularly useful for clients who use alternative communication and people with social anxiety.

One of the best things about Calmerry is free therapist switching. Even if you’re not satisfied with your first match for some reason, you can try to work with other therapists. While offering professional mental health care, Calmerry also manages to keep its prices lower than average and often offers discounts.

All opinions and information in this overview are based on clients’ reviews on third-party sources, as well as companies’ official websites. To check out more reviews and learn about other online therapy providers, feel free to visit Therapy-Reviews.com.