Best personal loans for bad credit from top mortgage lenders of 2022

Personal loans help customers finance almost all kinds of expenses, including home renovation, vacation, and relocation costs. Personal loans are a cheaper alternative to credit cards because they come at a lower cost.

However, this doesn't mean Personal Loans are free money. The average APR on personal loans is around 9.34%, so you must be mindful before acquiring a personal loan.

We have formed a list of the best personal loans you can fully trust. The catch is that these brands offer personal loans to bad credit score holders! So, if you have a bad credit score, this is your time to shine.

The companies in this list don't run credit checks so that they won't harm your score. Moreover, they ensure easy approval because they have a standard credit score requirement. So, go to one of these companies and watch your financial sorrows fade away in no time.

Best Personal Loans With Guaranteed Approval From Top 5 Loan Companies

#1. Money Mutual : Overall Best Personal Loans For Bad Credit; Editor's Pick

#2. Personal Loans : Reliable Loan Company For Installment Loans Online

#3. RadCred : Direct Lenders For Online Loans With No Credit Check

#4. Bad Credit Loans : Online Lenders For Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval

#5. Cash USA : Get Quick Loans & Speedy Cash Advance

Money mutual is an online lending network that connects borrowers with lenders across the US. You can rely on Money Mutual for personal loans, payday loans, and short-term loans. The network ensures that you get connected to a lender even with a bad credit score, which comes at a higher APR.

The first step to get started with Money Mutual is to fill out the online application form. The application form asks for your name, number, email, address, SSN, and employment details. The platform uses high-end encryption to protect your information, so it is in safe hands.

Money Mutual reviews your application and connects you to a lender within minutes. This means you won't have to wait for long before acquiring the loan. You can get a loan amount ranging between $200 and $5,000.

However, you are unlikely to get a high loan amount if you have a poor credit score. You can negotiate the loan amount with your lender and convince him to lend a higher amount.

Once you are connected to a lender, the lender will present you with loan terms, APR, loan amount, restrictions, fees, and more. You should read all documents thoroughly to get an idea about what you are getting into.

Make sure you do not rush the process and read everything with a clear mind. Money Mutual will connect you to the lender if you decide to take the loan. From here, you will work with the lender and not Money Mutual.

So, Money Mutual won’t intrude if something goes wrong. Therefore, you should choose a lender you feel comfortable with.

The lender will transfer funds to your account within 24 hours of you accepting the loan terms. The lender will make a direct deposit so that you will receive funds in your account in the comfort of your house. This feature makes personal loans great for meeting emergencies.

Since Money Mutual isn't a direct lender, it doesn't offer insights into the range of interest rates that its lenders charge. So, the only way you can learn about interest rates is by filling out the form and waiting for lenders to reply.

Unfortunately, Money Mutual doesn't offer services in New York because its lenders exploited customers by charging a high APR of around 261%.

Money Mutual only partners with renowned lenders, so they are highly professional and easy to work with. Moreover, the platform connects you to multiple lenders, so you can always choose the other if you don't click with one lender.

Money Mutual is completely free to use. So, you don’t have to pay any fees to apply for a loan, but lenders might have their fees attached to their loan offers. Money Mutual earns by passing your information to third parties, so you must be mindful of that.

The good thing is that you can take out a loan for multiple reasons. So, you don't need a big reason to get qualified for a loan. Money Mutual accepts your application even if you need a loan for home renovation or a holiday trip to the north.

The network’s website features educational resources such as articles on bad credit loans. You can also read articles on how to improve your credit score. You can check customer reviews and FAQs on the home page. These sections will give you a better idea about Money Mutual’s services, so you must check them.

Money Mutual has an eligibility requirement that you must meet to qualify for a loan. The eligibility requirement states that you must be employed or self-employed, earn at least $800 per month, 18 years or above, and have a checking account at the bank. Along with you, you must be a permanent resident or US citizen.

These are the requirements set by Money Mutual. Individual requirements might vary based on different lenders. Moreover, you must understand that meeting these requirements doesn’t guarantee approval from Money Mutual.

Highlights

A renowned lending network

Connects lenders with borrowers

Free of cost

The easy online application process

Pros

Users get approved in mere minutes

Money Mutual approves applications of bad credit score holders

Lenders transfer your funds within 24 hours

The website is easy to navigate

Easy eligibility criteria

Cons

It doesn't offer services in New York

The website lacks information on interest rates

#2. Personal Loans : Reliable Loan Company For Installment Loans Online

Personal Loans was launched with the aim to offer ease and convenience to customers looking for loans. Personal Loans is a network that connects borrowers with lenders willing to lend funds to customers at affordable rates. According to the website, this network is apt for people looking for emergency funds.

Before we get started, it is important that we are on the same page. So, you must know that Personal Loans is an online marketplace that gaps the bridge between borrowers and lenders. But it is not a lender, so it won’t directly lend funds to you.

Once you accept the loan offer, Personal Loans will step out of the process and won’t be involved. Therefore, you must choose a lender you are comfortable with.

PersonalLoans.com offers three types of loans: personal loans, installment loans, and peer-to-peer loans. The marketplace allows lenders to lend between $1,000 and $35,000, which is huge because no other platform lends an amount this high.

So, if you are looking for a big loan amount, you should apply at Personal Loans. However, lenders decide the loan amount based on your credit score. So, you might not get a high loan amount if you have a poor credit score.

The APR ranges between 5.99% and 35.99%, and the repayment terms vary from 90 days to 72 months. The lender decides all these terms according to the state's laws and your credit score. However, you can negotiate terms with him.

If you aren’t satisfied with your lender’s terms, you can walk out of the offer and not take the loan. You aren’t bound by any offer, so you can refuse to take the deal without incurring a cost.

Personal Loans offer unsecured loans, which means you don't have to pay collateral in return. However, unsecured loans come at a higher cost so you will be bound by a higher APR.

Personal Loans have certain requirements that you must meet to qualify for the loan. These requirements vary according to the loan type, but the common ones are: the applicant must be 18 years or above, have an SSN, be a permanent resident, or be a US citizen.

Personal Loans also demand that customers disclose their income source. So, you must prove that you have a job or are self-employed. You can get approved for a loan if you receive social security benefits, pension, or disability benefits.

To get approved for a loan, you must also have a running checking account at the bank. This is a requirement because the lender will directly deposit funds to your account.

Note: fulfilling these requirements doesn’t promise a loan approval. Your loan request might not get approved if lenders aren’t willing to offer a loan.

The online application process barely takes 5 minutes. The form asks for your name, address, loan amount, income details, and credit type. Once you submit the form, Personal Loan's team will review your application.

If the platform finds a suitable lender for you, it will connect you to a lender. Then the lender will present you with a loan agreement containing terms, amount, and APR. The lender will send you funds within 1-5 business days if you take the offer.

Personal Loans use strict security measures to protect your personal information. The platform promises to keep it safe from unauthorized access. So, you shouldn’t worry about your address, SSN, banking information, or employment details.

Highlights

An online marketplace that bridges the gap between borrowers and lenders

The website is easy to use

A vast network of lenders

Pros

Personal loans for bad credit

It doesn't demand a collateral

Loan amount ranging between $1,000 and $35,000

No credit check

The online application process is simple

Cons

Not many customer reviews to look at

#3. RadCred : Direct Lenders For Online Loans With No Credit Check

RadCred is an online network that connects borrowers with lenders. They offer digital service, so you will receive funds in your account without stepping out of your home. To apply for a loan at RadCred, you have to submit the online application form and wait for the network to accept your application.

At RadCred, you can get personal and payday loans. Since this article is all about personal loans, we will highlight the features and requirements of this type of loan only.

RadCred offers loans for different purposes such as family vacation, medical expenses, family needs, debt repayment, and emergencies. This means you can get a loan even if your need isn't as severe.

RadCred has an easy application process that barely takes 5 minutes. The website guides you through the entire process so that you won't feel confused or overwhelmed. The website features a percentage calculator on each page so that you can calculate costs along the way.

While applying for a loan, you will first select the amount you want in the loan. RadCred lends as much as $5,000, so the floor is open for you. However, you might not get your desired amount in the loan if you have a bad credit score. So, you shouldn't set your expectations high.

The application form asks for your email and number because RadCred will use this medium to offer you updates. The form also asks for your SSN because lenders need to verify your identity. Therefore, you must enter the last four digits of your SSN.

Furthermore, you must put your name, date of birth, home address, monthly income, and employer’s contact information. RadCred is fast at what it does, so once you submit the form, it quickly reviews your application and connects you to the lender.

RadCred is free to use, so it has no cost attached. You can use its service any time you want without paying in return. But you must consider the interest rate before taking out the loan. Interest rate accounts for most of the expenses, so you must be careful while choosing the loan.

Moreover, many lenders charge an origination fee. So, you should discuss all sorts of fees and penalties with them before accepting the offer.

Lenders at RadCred are supposed to give room to borrowers to evaluate all their options and deals. Therefore, you should carefully look at the deal presented to you and evaluate its pros and cons. You are under no obligation to accept the offer, so you can refuse to take it if it doesn’t match your needs.

The lender will transfer funds to your account within 24 hours if you take the loan offer.

You can choose the automatic repayment system to avoid penalties on late payments. Moreover, the automatic repayment will save your minimum credit score from deteriorating. So, you can avail this option and be stress-free.

Many customer reviews reported that lenders at RadCred allowed them payback extensions, which helped them maintain their credit scores. So, make sure you communicate with your lender to avoid mishaps in the future.

Highlights

An online marketplace

Offers loans of up to $5,000

Offers payday and personal loans

The easy online application process

Pros

The website assists customers throughout the application process

Quick approval

Lenders transfer funds to customers through direct deposits

The website is protected with an encryption

Borrowers can use the automatic repayment system

Cons

Not a direct lender

#4. Bad Credit Loans : Online Lenders For Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval

Bad Credit Loans came into the business in 1998. Since then, the network has successfully connected borrowers with lenders to help the former meet their financial emergencies. As the name suggests, Bad Credit Loans approves loan requests from people with poor credit scores. So, you can find a lender, even if your credit score is less than stellar credit.

Currently, the network is offering installment and personal loans across the country. You should understand that Bad Credit Loans isn’t a lender but a platform that connects lenders with borrowers.

Bad Credit Loans offers multiple services, making it ideal for borrowers to use this platform. You can rely on Bad Credit Loans if you need a loan for renovation, healthcare, debt consolidation loans, holiday, or auto repairs.

There are separate sections on the website for each loan type. So, you can thoroughly read them to understand how different loans work. Moreover, you can be honest regarding the cause of the loan because Bad Credit Loans is your ally at all times.

Bad Credit Loans was launched to offer aid to desperate borrowers. The network believes in pairing borrowers with lenders who charge affordable rates and aren't too difficult to work with.

Bad Credit Loans offers unsecured personal loan with a loan term ranging between 3 months and 36 months. Moreover, the loan amount you can qualify for varies from $500 to $10,000. Since Bad Credit Loans isn't the lender, it doesn't decide the loan repayment terms or the loan.

Your lender gets to choose the amount and terms. So, it is solely his decision. Unfortunately, people with bad credit scores are less likely to get high amounts of loans because of the high risk. But you can negotiate terms with your lender to get the best deal.

The website mentions that it is difficult for bad credit score holders to get more than $1,000 in loans. Therefore, you must make up your mind before applying for a loan at Bad Credit Loans.

What sets Bad Credit Loans apart from others is that it offers access to tribal loans. Firstly, let's learn what tribal loans are. Tribal loans allow self-employed people to apply for personal loans. Sovereign Native American lands support these loans, so they aren't subject to the APR upper limits.

Furthermore, Bad Credit Loans works with different lenders and banks, which allows them to approve loan requests for people with no or poor credit scores. So, Bad Credit Loans might find you a lender to help you meet your financial emergencies even if you have judgments, bankruptcies, or repossessions.

The network’s evaluation suggests that Bad Credit Loans is one of the few marketplaces where you can qualify for a loan in less than 90-day days.

Moreover, the network has an app that will help you apply for a loan, read about loan terms, and complete loan procedures. This means you don’t have to open the website every time you want an update on your request.

Bad Credit Loans has a user-friendly interface, allowing customers to apply for a loan in less than 5 minutes. Moreover, it takes less than 10 minutes for the brand to review your application and pass it on to lenders.

The online application form asks for your name, email address, residency, SSN, income, and banking details. Make sure you have this information on hand to save time. Once you submit the form, you have to wait till your request gets approved.

Bad Credit Loans connects borrowers with multiple lenders, so you must evaluate options once your loan request is approved. Remember that you are under no obligation to accept the loan offer. So, you can deny offers without facing any repercussions.

While evaluating your options, make sure you thoroughly read all loan terms. Bad Credit Loans step out of the loop once you take the loan offer. So, it won't come to the rescue in case something goes wrong. Therefore, you should be mindful of all loan terms to avoid confusion and conflicts in the future.

Highlights

A marketplace that connects borrowers with lenders

It helps bad credit scorers find a loan

The loan application process is online

In business since 1998

Pros

It doesn't run credit checks

You get connected to multiple lenders

Borrowers aren’t obliged to accept loan offers

Easy eligibility criteria

The mobile app is compatible with iOS and Android

Cons

Bad Credit Loans passes down your information to third parties

#5. Cash USA : Get Quick Loans & Speedy Cash Advance

Cash USA is a renowned marketplace that connects borrowers with lenders. They offer these services free of cost, so it is a win-win situation for you. Moreover, the network approves requests from min credit score holders, so you shouldn't hesitate before applying for a loan.

After submitting the application form, you get connected to lenders in mere minutes. This gives borrowers easy access to the lender, which might otherwise take days or even months.

Since Cash USA caters to people with a bad credit score, the APR charged is usually high. But the network doesn’t decide the APR, so it depends on your lender and his loan terms and conditions.

At Cash USA, you can get a loan amount ranging between $500 and $10,000. The lender decides the amount, so Cash USA makes no promises to customers. The lender decides the loan amount and APR based on your credit score and the requirements set by each state.

So, you might get a better deal if your state doesn't run in harsh conditions.

Cash USA also offers tribal loans to borrowers. However, you must be careful with this option because state and federal lending laws don't bind tribal loans. So, they have high-interest rates and other fees that might be too heavy on the pocket.

The loan application and acquisition process is easy and transparent so that you won't feel lost. However, you must note that Cash USA isn't a direct lender, so it will step out once you take the loan offer from a lender.

Cash USA runs eligibility criteria that you must fulfill to get approved for a loan. Firstly, you must be 18 years or above, have citizenship or permanent residency, and earn a disposable income of at least $1,000.

Furthermore, you must have a checking account at the bank and provide work and home phone numbers. You can apply for a loan if you meet the eligibility criteria. Note: fulfilling the eligibility requirements doesn't guarantee loan approval so Cash USA might deny your application for some other reason.

As stated above, the application process is easy. The form asks for your employment details where you must mention your income source, office number, employer name, gross income, and employer’s contact.

There’s nothing to worry about if you don’t work at an organization. Cash USA offers its services to self-employed individuals as well, so you can put details about your business and get approved for a loan.

The online form asks personal questions such as your next payday, whether you own a car and a house, and your job title. You must be honest while answering these questions because faking answers will put you in danger in the long run.

Once your application is approved and connected to a lender, you can review the lender's loan terms, APR, and restrictions. If you accept the loan offer, the lender will transfer funds to your account in one business day. The good part is that all of this is done electronically, so you don't have to make any physical effort to obtain funds in your account.

Cash USA's website is protected with industry-standard 256-bit SSL encryption, which means your details are safe and protected. Moreover, the network is trustworthy so that it won't scam and run away with your information.

Cash USA's website is easy to navigate, and you can read different articles on the website. These articles cover topics like bad credit scores, how to improve poor credit scores, budgeting, and more. So, you must go through them to have a better financial future.

Moreover, the website features customer reviews that will help you gain insights into what customers think about this platform. So, make sure you read reviews to gain clarity and also see the customer's point of view.

Unfortunately, Cash USA doesn’t have a mobile app, so you must visit its website every time you need to check your application status.

Highlights

A safe and trustworthy marketplace

Wide range of lenders

Easy application process

The website is protected with an industry-standard encryption

Pros

Transparent procedure and loan offer

You can get approved even with a bad credit score

Multiple loan types

Repayment amount ranges between 90 days and 72 months

Cons

High APR on personal loans

How We Made The List Of Personal Loan Lenders

Feedback from customers

Client reviews should be reviewed frequently to learn more about a company. These are comments from people who have directly used the company's services, so they offer better insights.

The authority of a firm does not extend to client feedback. As a result, they are unprocessed and provide accurate data. We looked at consumer reviews on various websites and articles to learn more about each organization.

We checked whether customers were happy with the loan terms, prices, and service timeliness. We also learned about the lenders' relationships with their customers.

Lastly, we double-checked if the organization provided the services it advertised on its website using user reviews.

APR

We checked if each organization's interest rate was fixed or variable. A fixed interest rate is preferred for people with bad credit because it is predictable. As a result, we prioritized businesses whose lenders offered a fixed interest rate.

We thoroughly checked how the lenders at each network charged APR to their customers to see if customers were being plagued with exorbitant rates. Lastly, we shortlisted brands that charged affordable APR because bad credit score holders already go through a lot, so they shouldn’t be ripped off here.

The reputation of the brand

We looked at each brand's reputation to see if they deserved to be on the list. We used the BBB to assess the brand's reputation by looking at years of industry experience, expert reviews, and ratings.

An excellent reputation establishes the brand's credibility, ensuring that high-interest rates do not dupe you. Moreover, it establishes a promise, so brands can't misuse customers with strict policies. Therefore, we checked the reputability of each brand and picked trustworthy and reliable brands.

Terms and Conditions

Your lender will give you the loan conditions when your loan application is approved. The loan condition contains the annual percentage rate (APR), payback duration and method, loan limits, and loan amount. Before accepting a loan offer, be sure you understand all terms.

We chose the companies with the most accommodating terms and conditions. Customers could also evaluate the terms before accepting the offer without paying penalties at certain companies. As a result, people are able to consider several options before making big judgments.

We removed companies that didn’t give time to customers to review loan terms. So, you shouldn’t make an impulsive decision with any of the companies mentioned below. Instead, you must take your time and review all terms thoroughly.

The network of lenders

The larger the network, the better your chances of finding a decent deal. This is due to lender competition, which drives down interest rates and allows for more flexible loan conditions. As a result, we compared the lender networks of each platform and chose firms with a larger lender network.

Security

We investigated each platform's level of security. Privacy and security are crucial because they safeguard your banking details, job information, and personal information.

Furthermore, high-end security implies that the website is secure at all times. So, before narrowing down the brands, we looked to see if each one used industry-standard encryption software to safeguard customers from hacking.

You must remember that you have every right to your information. Therefore, brands must ensure protecting them at all costs.

Penalties

Many lenders charge you penalties on late payments, prepayments, and incomplete payments. While the lender does this to deter you from inculcating the same behavior, these penalties bring great stress to the borrower.

Many borrowers work tirelessly to make timely APR payments. Therefore, it doesn't make sense for lenders to charge high penalties because they increase your cash outflows.

Therefore, we checked penalties charged by lenders at different networks. Each network has a plan that lenders must follow, so they can’t charge more than that approved by the network. So, we chose affordable networks that aren’t too harsh on borrowers.

We considered all these factors and shortlisted the five best personal loans. You must apply for a loan at one of them and finance your expenses!

Beginners Guide For Buying Personal loans For Bad Credit

If you are new to loans, you might pick out an unsuitable deal that can cost you a lot. Therefore, you must be careful while choosing a personal loan, especially if you have a bad credit score. We have drafted a list of factors you must consider before selecting a personal loan.

Loan amount

Your lender decides the loan amount he is willing to lend. Mostly, lenders make this decision based on your credit score and the state’s laws. However, each network has an upper and lower loan limit. So, lenders can go beyond that limit even if they are willing.

Therefore, you must choose networks that aren't stingy with a maximum loan amount limit.

Ease of use

To get the loan, you must first submit the application. Many networks feature an easy application process to ensure simplicity. Moreover, they guide customers throughout the process to keep them informed.

So, you must choose networks that aren’t too complicated to work with.

APR

The APR can make or break the deal. You might be inclined to take the loan, so you can slip and take the personal loan at a high APR. But this is the biggest mistake you will ever make. Please don't fall into this trap because it will haunt you financially for the entire loan term.

You should choose a personal loan that comes with an affordable APR.

Penalties and costs

Many lenders charge penalties on prepayments and late payments. So, you should discuss these costs beforehand and avoid personal loans that come with high costs.

FAQs On Bad Credit Personal Loans

Is it bad if I have bad credit? And Do Bad Credit Loans Cost A Lot?

Bad credit loans cost more than loans obtained with a good credit score because the lender is taking a huge risk. There runs the fear that you might not return the loan, so the lender charges a high APR to mitigate the risk.

Furthermore, most bad credit loans are unsecured, which means lenders can’t take over your assets if you fail to repay. So, it makes sense that lenders charge exorbitant fees to make up for the risk they are taking.

If you don’t need a loan for an emergency, then it is advised that you must work on your credit score before obtaining the loan. This will help you find a loan at affordable rates.

How Can I Quickly Get A Loan?

Many online marketplaces offer quick services to ensure the fast acquisition of loans. They usually review and accept your application in mere minutes. Moreover, they connect you to multiple lenders to offer more choice.

Once you are connected to the lender, you can take all your time and evaluate the offer and decide if you want it. So, if you are quick in deciding whether you want the loan or not, you won’t have to wait for long before you receive funds in your account.

If you accept the offer, the lender will make a direct deposit to your account within 24 hours.

However, the speed depends on the network and the lender. So, if you want to get your hands on funds quickly, we would suggest that you must try one of the above-mentioned networks. They quickly approve requests and connect you to lenders, so you won't have to wait.

How To Improve My Bad Credit Score?

The fast way to improve your credit score is by making timely repayments. You should avoid making late payments or incurring penalties that can deteriorate your score. Furthermore, you should also pay off debt at the right time to experience a boost in your credit score.

If you think you might not be able to make repayment on time, you should convey this to the lender so he doesn't charge a penalty. This way, you can save yourself from incurring additional costs and worsening your credit score.

A good credit score saves you from the inconvenience and high costs, so you must take every step to improve your credit score.

Can I Get A Personal Loan With A Bad Credit Score?

Yes, the networks we reviewed offer personal loans for bad credit scores. They believe that no one should be left behind feeling unwanted. Therefore, they have extended services to poor credit score holders.

However, loans for bad credit cost a lot, so you should be careful while accepting the loan offer.

Is getting a personal loan worth the time and effort?

Getting a personal loan isn't difficult if you choose the right marketplace. You can rely on Money Mutual to get a personal loan quickly. The network has an easy and simple application process, a user-friendly interface, and a wide range of lenders.

These factors ensure that you quickly get connected to a lender and find a loan to meet your financial difficulties. MoneyMutual offers prompt customer service so that you can reach out to them anytime there's an inconvenience.

Moreover, MoneyMutual’s website allows you to compare interest rates from different lenders, so you can choose the one that suits your pocket. Lastly, the platform uses high-end security to secure your information. So, try MoneyMutual and take the vacation you have always dreamt of!

Final Thoughts on Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit Loans:

That concludes our review of unsecured personal loans. If you ever find yourself in a difficult financial spot, we recommend that you apply for a loan on one of the networks provided in our list. According to our thorough research, these are the best and most reliable platforms in the financial world today.

Every platform has an extensive network of genuine personal loan lenders who are always prepared to help people in need of money. If you apply to them, you may get the funds deposited in your bank account within 24 hours. This is much more attractive for borrowers than waiting for hours on end in lines at their banks.