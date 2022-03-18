Best online psychic reading: Top 5 psychic sites for astrology readings

In times of uncertainty, it is not unusual to seek clarification and advice from online psychic readers. Whether you have concerns about your love life, job, or future, the best online psychic sites can provide you with the information you need to make the best decisions possible. Psychic readings are a way to have a head start regarding big decisions in life. They help us achieve an insight about important aspects of our life such as career, love and relationship, finances and many more.

People rely on tarot card readings and psychic readings online from accurate tarot card readers to help ease out the options related to decision making, some people consider it as a definite path to choose and they believe it's the will of the almighty and one should strictly follow that. Although a majority of people resort to tarot card readers for accurate psychic readings, the frequency to act on it changes from person to person. Some people take it as definite advice and others simply take it as an option to explore.

Since tarot card readings are accurate, it works for the majority of the people. Now, with the coming day and age, everything has shifted to online. Naturally, consulting an online tarot reader has comparatively become easier. Moreover, these readings are accurate and consume less time than traditional ways of psychic reading.

Online psychic readings might confirm what you already know, provide you with a completely new viewpoint you have never considered, or assist you in making adjustments if they foresee difficulty ahead.

We looked at the best online psychic reading services to discover which ones are the most accurate and reliable. However, not every service is the same. Some online psychic sites have amazing psychic advisors who are checked for genuineness, while others let psychic readers into their network with little to no screening.

Here are our top recommendations for the five best psychic platforms that provide accurate psychic readings, free minutes, and reduced pricing.

Top 5 Tarot Card Reading Websites in 2022

Purple Garden - Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Platform, Editor's Pick Keen.com - Most Popular Psychic Reader for Fortune Telling Kasamba.com - Accurate Spiritual Readings Online via Chat or Email AskNow.com - Reliable Website for Tarot Readings and Psychic Predictions Oranum.com - Best Psychic Medium for Spiritual Guidance

#1. Purple Garden : Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Platform, Editor's Pick

Purple Garden is an exclusive tarot reading psychic website. It is voted Most Accurate.Our exclusive list of gifted psychics advisors whom our users acknowledged as being most accurate in their advice and guidance. These advisors who are ready to enlighten, inspire, and empower you – are all vetted and voted for by people like you. Our top-accuracy advisors cover a wide range of services including love readings, mediumship, tarot cards, career advice, and more. Purple Garden is Providing its customers with an all-time top-rated lineup of master psychic advisors – tried, reviewed, and rated by tens of thousands of users over many years. Ask them all your burning questions and gain new insights and a deeper understanding.

Highlights:

Across the site and app, the psychic profiles appear to have the most credibility. You can see when they started, how many readings they've done, and their average star rating. Many of the platform's psychics have given thousands of readings and still have a high average rating, which made me feel a little more confident in the app and site's legitimacy. Purple Garden has a large number of psychic readers. It's similar to a massive directory of advisors, and there are always a lot of them online to connect with. So, if you have the time and enjoy the process of connecting with a unique psychic, you'll have plenty of options.

Pros:

Video readings

Psychic chat

Clean and easy to use interface

Reputable company

Informative profiles

A wide variety of readers

A wide range of reading types

Cons:

No free readings

No psychic blog or information

There could be a better customer guarantee

Customer Review:

Purple Garden is a vibrant and well-thought-out mobile phone app that is well worth considering if you are looking for a vibrant and well-thought-out mobile phone app. Furthermore, they appear to be fair and consistent in their operations. They have worked hard to make using their app and contacting their psychics as simple as possible.Purple Garden will appeal to those who value convenience and fairness. Just be prepared for its ease of use.

#2. Keen.com - Most Popular Psychic Reader for Fortune Telling

Keen is the second-most-experienced online psychic reading service we evaluated, having been in operation for more than 20 years. While Keen is a seasoned veteran in the online psychic reading market, it keeps things new with an up-to-date website that has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Bustle, and Refinery 29.

Keen provides a variety of services, offering online psychic readings by phone or chat. They also give readings that are delivered directly to your mailbox. Keen Psychics offers more psychic readers than just about any other online psychic platform, with over 1,700 to select from. So, whether you want a numerology reading, pet psychic, angel card reading, or a love reading, Keen has it all.

In addition, Keen has an interactive tool to assist you in locating psychics with the expertise and reading style you choose. You may also explore the psychic directory and refine your search results based on price, availability, user rating, and other criteria. To get a comprehensive bio and read ratings and reviews for one of the advisers, click on their listing.

Features

Once you have found the right psychic for you, all you have to do is pick up the phone, click to chat or email, or arrange a phone psychic reading for later. You may also use the Keen app, which is available for iOS and Android.

Keen, like many other top internet psychics, gives the first three minutes of consultation for free. For new customers, Keen is now offering a special deal of 10 minutes for $1.99, which is a low-cost chance to test out one or more psychic counsellors. Moreover, if you are searching for help on major life decisions, Keen has the most experienced love psychic readers online.

Pros

Reliable internet psychic readings since 1999

Accurate readings are available through phone, chat or live video

More than 1,700 internet psychics to select from

Every adviser is evaluated and appraised by the public

Cons

No free trial

Why We Recommend

The prices charged by Keen for offering online psychic readings are the most reasonable compared to the quality of the psychic readings. Customers may quickly obtain psychic readings by visiting the Keen website's home page. An online psychic reader only costs $1.99 for a 10-minute consultation.

If you are looking for some peace in your life through psychic readings, Keen is a fantastic place to go. Keen is recognized as one of the most remarkable psychic reading systems, capable of assisting people through any issue they may be facing.

Keen's readers have more significant expertise with psychic readings aimed at aiding individuals with critical life decisions. Apart from that, Keen provides a wide range of readings, including psychic, palm, and numerology readings, among others.

#3. Kasamba.com - Accurate Spiritual Readings Online via Chat or Email

Kasamba is one of the most famous psychic reading sites for tarot and astrological readings. Kasamba was founded in 1999 and has since serviced over three million customers.

While phone or video readings are unavailable, you may obtain online psychics via chat or email. Kasamba provides psychic and tarot card readings, astrological readings, dream interpretations, and energy healing psychic sessions.

Kasamba provides a profile for each live psychic reader where you can learn about their specializations, years of experience, and the types of readings they conduct. Reading reviews made by past customers is helpful since you may learn a lot from what other people say about them. If you are having trouble deciding which psychic to try, go to Kasamba's Top Psychics section to discover a list of the highest-rated psychic specialists.

Features

Kasamba offers new clients a three-minute complimentary psychic advice, followed by a discount of 50% off the regular fee. The best thing is that you may use the three free minutes on each psychic service you get, not just the first. Because you may "test drive" new psychic experts for free, you can easily select the ideal medium for you.

Kasamba is the place to go if you are seeking excellent psychic readers. There are 180 different tarot card readers to select from, so you are likely to find one you like.

Pros

Free psychic readings and cheap average prices offered

Love and romance readings, tarot readings, career predictions, psychic mediums, and more

188 psychic consultants

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

To utilize the mobile app services, you must be a member

Why We Recommend

Kasamba is considered one of the most cost-effective and cheap love psychic websites available. All psychic readers on Kasamba are required to set their per minute charge within the platform's limitations. It is essential to pay special attention to how much a psychic reading session costs per minute, as the price may vary anywhere from $1 to more than $5 for one minute.

Additionally, Kasamba also provides a one-of-a-kind introductory offer that includes a free, accurate psychic reading during the first three minutes and a 50% discount on all first-time readings.

#4. AskNow.com - Reliable Website for Tarot Readings and Psychic Predictions

For phone readings on themes like love, career, relationships, and money, Asknow is the most remarkable psychic reading site. Since 2005, AskNow has offered psychic readings online via phone and chat in both English and Spanish. All of the readers in the AskNow network have specialties, such as horoscope readings, numerology readings, tarot card readings, and dream analysis. You may filter the list of the best online psychics by the type of session (online chat or phone call), rate per minute, and category.

The detailed information provided for each psychic reader is one of the aspects we enjoy about AskNow. You may find out how long they have been doing psychic readings, what types of readings they do, and other details regarding their skills and reading style. As a result, it is more likely that you will be able to schedule a reading with the right psychic for your needs.

Features

AskNow provides a fantastic deal for first-time clients — $1 a minute up to 30 minutes plus five free minutes with one of their master psychics. You will not have to utilize all of the minutes at once, because they are valid for a year. If your first psychic medium does not seem to be a suitable fit, you can have up to five minutes applied to your subscription so you can try again. AskNow is the best option for those looking to receive a psychic reading over the phone.

Pros

Thorough screening process for all phone psychics

Online psychics vetted for authenticity provide accurate psychic readings via phone or chat

Love, relationships, career, and financial specializations

Mobile app available and accessible from anywhere and at any time

Cons

Better for those that prefer a phone conversation

Why We Recommend

AskNow's network of trained readers has assisted thousands of people seeking spiritual assistance. AskNow has a variety of skilled psychic consultants, ranging from tarot readers to astrologers, with up to 35 years of expertise and at a range of prices. AskNow features a mobile app in addition to their website.

They also provide a daily horoscope, which is free to access. Moreover, the first psychic reading session includes an introduction bundle of five free bonus minutes plus a $1 per minute pricing for new clients. Psychics are widely accessible thanks to numerous methods of communication, including phone and chat.

#5. Oranum.com - Best Psychic Medium for Spiritual Guidance

Oranum provides a unique psychic reading user experience in comparison to the other sites on this list. Its online psychic reading platform focuses on video chat, with all readings conducted via live webcam video. Additionally, each psychic reader gives a live public session for users to observe the readers in action every week.

Oranum customers may use hundreds of search criteria to narrow down the list of accessible online psychics. Tarot readings, love readings, dream analysis, astrological readings, and even sound therapy are among the services offered. Oranum not only has a wide selection of psychic techniques to choose from, but it also has psychic mediums that speak a variety of languages in addition to English.

Features

Unlike most companies, Oranum does not allow those in the trial period to use the standard three minutes of free time. Instead, they will enable you to converse with the psychic of your choice before you decide to commit. This is a fantastic method to make sure you have a solid connection with a psychic before beginning readings. When new customers sign up, they will also receive a $9.99 credit.

Oranum is the obvious pick for anyone who wants psychic readings through video. Try Oranum if you want to obtain answers from a psychic face-to-face.

Pros:

Live webcam psychic readings

Variety of specializations

Before hiring a psychic, you may ask inquiries in free psychic chat rooms

After registering, you will receive $9.99 in free credits

Cons:

Standard free trial not offered

Why We Recommend

Customer feedback on Oranum is usually favorable, with many consumers recommending individual psychics. In that respect, it is relatively simple to figure out which psychics on Oranum are the best and what you can anticipate from your reading. The Livestream option is also acclaimed since it may reveal information about each psychic's personality and reading style.

The most common criticism I see in Oranum evaluations is that some of the psychics on the site are vague and provide broad readings. This might be because there is no clear statement on the website about how psychics are verified before using the platform. After contacting customer support, we were told the psychics are subjected to background checks. So, to prevent receiving generic readings, the essential thing is to take your time picking a psychic and to study the evaluations posted on the website for each psychic.

How We Made This List of Online Psychics?

While the number of online psychic reading platforms and psychic readers has increased, it has become increasingly difficult for consumers to identify and select the most accurate reading. However, this problem may be easily remedied if someone examines a few small things when obtaining an online psychic reading.

When looking for an internet psychic, the first thing to think about is compatibility. People should pick a reader with whom they can readily relate and can share personal issues.

Another thing consumers should remember is to study and evaluate prior customers' comments and take advantage of the free introductory minutes provided by most platforms.

In addition, you should be aware of scams during a psychic reading. Some people are simply interested in your money and will not offer you the information you want. If you work with a phony psychic, you will get a false reading. Therefore, you should be wary about where you get your psychic reading, as you might find yourself spending a lot of money if you do not take the time to study your source.

In the current age of technology and the internet, there will be no shortage of information platforms about the best psychic reading sites. So, it is essential to conduct comprehensive research and only visit reputable websites that have genuine evaluations.

To find the best and most accurate psychics available, our researchers scoured the internet, searching for the services that fit these criteria. We have put together this list of the most honest and trustworthy psychics around; so, you do not have to worry about wasting your time or money on a fake reading.

We considered plenty of online articles and actual customer reviews, so you can rest assured that if it made this list, it has been thoroughly vetted and confirmed to be a legitimate operation.

Beginner's Guide to Best Psychic Reading Online

When picking a psychic website, consumers should examine various things, just like they would when selecting any other service or product. We have included some factors to consider below.

Trial Minutes

You are in luck if you are seeking a complimentary psychic reading online. Several of the most exemplary psychic networks provide free readings for the first three minutes to new members, followed by discounted pricing. If you wish to keep reading after the free trial ends, you can terminate the session without spending any money.

Methods of Contact

Most of our top psychic websites include a variety of online psychic reading options. The best psychics can usually be contacted by chat, video, or phone. If you would instead rather consider your questions or even analyze the psychic's answers before submitting follow-up questions, an email psychic reading directly to your inbox could be ideal for you.

Although chat is a standard mode of communication these days, some say the most remarkable psychic readings are offered via video. A video chat is the nearest thing to a face-to-face meeting that is possible over the internet, and it may help you and your psychic readers connect more deeply.

Although the greatest psychics can give you a good reading whether or not they can see you, the visual cues provided by your facial expressions, body language, and even your environment may assist them in offering you more context and information during your reading.

Years of Professional Experience

Three of our top selections for the most remarkable psychic readings available on the internet have been operating for more than 20 years. Even the newest psychic services have been active for at least ten years. As product critics and reviewers, we expect them to have already figured out what works well for those seeking psychic services in this length of time.

On each platform, you will discover psychics with a wide range of expertise, including those who have been operating for more than 45 years. Of course, bright and competent psychics may not have as much experience, and their insights may be just as important as those who have been practicing as mediums for a decent amount of time.

Customer Feedback

Client evaluations of online psychics may give invaluable information about the type of experience to expect from a specific adviser. Customer reviews enable you to see the psychic through the eyes of others, while the psychic's bio and profile details are essential for seeing how they portray themselves. So, by looking at these things, you will be able to get a feel for what your reading will be like.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

In the end, the majority of the psychic reading websites we examined provide some sort of satisfaction guarantee. These options vary from a five-minute website credit to a complete refund of your session fee. Other services do not provide a guarantee, but they allow you to talk with possible advisors before you pay. So, check the website’s policy before making a decision.

Online VS Offline Psychic Reading Services

Internet-based psychic reading is ideal for individuals who want to get insight from the comfort of their own homes. On the other hand, an in-person reading is for individuals who do not mind being physically there in front of the reader.

Both have advantages and disadvantages. Regardless of this, it is essential to select a genuine, local or online reader. Remember that psychics can use their talents independent of how or when they encounter you — whether it is over the phone, via chat, or in person.

Face-to-face meetings necessitate scheduling, which is likely to be restricted. An online tarot reading, on the other hand, removes this restriction. The seekers and the readers have begun to use the digital platform because it is more pleasant and readily available.

As a seeker, you may be hesitant or afraid to approach an unknown reader seated in front of you. This may make it difficult for you to communicate your issue entirely and accurately. Furthermore, searchers may be wary of technology. Online tarot reading is not going to help you in that scenario.

It comes down to what you are most comfortable with and what you want to get out of your psychic readings.

FAQs About Psychic Reading Sessions

Q. Is it realistic to get genuine advice from a free online psychic reading?

Many individuals feel that sites that offer free internet psychic readings are untrustworthy. This is a complete misconception that people should not accept, because these free readings are entirely genuine and have the largest market share in the internet psychic reading industry.

The key to having a successful psychic reading is to ask the correct questions. Make sure you ask the right questions if you want to try a psychic reading. You must be aware of the types of questions you should be asking to get the most from this once-in-a-lifetime chance. You might not get the best results from a psychic reading if you are excessively specific with your inquiries. Consider forming spiritual links. There is no limit to the number of connections you may make.

Additionally, readers on free psychic reading sites like Kasamba, Keen are thoroughly vetted before working for these companies.

Q. What can you expect from an online psychic reading?

Online psychic readings are the most accurate way to obtain honest, trustworthy insight and forecasts regarding a person's future. There are a variety of psychic readers available on different online psychic reading websites that ensure all of a person's inquiries regarding their future are answered in a way that makes the customer satisfied.

Conclusion: Best Psychic Readings Online

An online psychic reading may be a fantastic approach to start finding answers to any concerns you have in your life. Engaging with tarot readers or clairvoyants can give helpful information and can be entertaining. Thanks to the internet, getting free psychic guidance has never been easier or more accessible than it is now.