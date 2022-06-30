8 Best essay writing services: Top college paper sites in 2022

So you’ve decided to get some professional writing assistance online. That’s understandable, college can get academically challenging. Nowadays more and more students turn to academic writing services, though the struggle of choosing a reliable company to help you write your essay still exists.

How to find the best essay writing service you can rely on? Will I be able to find a professional essay writer qualified enough to handle my task? Is it safe to buy an essay or a research paper online? These and other questions are troubling thousands of students who are looking to work with an essay writing company for the first time.

To make your life easier we’ve researched the top essay writing services and picked the 8 most popular ones on the market. Our guide goes into detail about each essay service and gives you some honest set of pros and cons of using each site. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!

Choose the Best Essay Writing Service

Below you will find reviews of top rated essay writing services along with their rates, turnaround times, as well as pros and cons of each service.

#1. PaperHelp — Best Paper Writing Service Overall

Rates: $10+/page

Deadline: 3 hours+

Free revision: Yes

The first college essay writing service in our ranking is PaperHelp, a professional and reliable service with almost 15 years of experience. Professional college essay writers help students reach their goals fast without going broke. The rates start at just $10 per page, which is an average price.

This company is especially good for those who are planning on using their services more than once, because it has an explicit and advantageous loyalty program. The more often you turn for help, the cheaper your next orders are. You earn credits with every order you place and spend them on future papers, getting them for free or with a decent discount.

PaperHelp delivers top-notch academic help of any level and difficulty. All thanks to the trustworthy team of professional writers. It’s safe to say that PaperHelp’s writers are their main strength. That is the reason why thousands of students choose this paper writing service to receive top-notch papers. Writers are divided into three categories depending on their experience and skills: Basic, Advanced, and TOP.

To provide customers with truly personal customer service, support managers scrupulously check customers' order requirements before assigning the professional writer to work on their task. You can upload various files with instructions on how your paper should be written to ensure the best result. Plus, all papers are scanned with reliable anti-plagiarism software to ensure 100% unique content.

Pros:

Top-notch quality, great value for money

You get up to three free revisions

Reasonable prices

Helpful support managers

Turnitin report

Beneficial loyalty and discount program

Cons:

Tricky extras increase the price

Expensive abstract page and the table of contents

#2. BBQPapers — Best for Important Academic Assignments

Rates: $5.85+/100 words

Deadline: 3 hours+

Free revision: Yes

BBQPapers is one of the best paper writing services that can tackle the most complex academic papers. All the authors are handpicked through a rigorous and scrupulous hiring process. Your paper will be done by a Master's or Ph.D. specialist with a perfect command of language and knowledge of academic subtleties.

Candidates go through tons of tests and only the top 2% are picked to offer the best service. For this reason, it's safe to say that BBQPapers is a great choice if you're looking for an academic writing company with the best essay writers in the industry.

To ensure a first-rate paper, BBQPapers carefully analyze all the little details regarding your assignment. You can monitor the writing process and suggest specifications if needed.

Pricing is a bit unusual, as rates are per 100 words while students are used to pricing per page. Still, if you have any troubles estimating the cost, feel free to contact the support manager and they will instantly help you. The pricing is a bit above average if compared to other trustworthy essay services on this list. Though, it’s better to pay for the quality and feel confident that you’ll receive a perfectly executed assignment.

Pros:

Handpicked, qualified and experienced writers with exceptional essay writing skills

Great customer support

Free plagiarism report

Able to deal with challenging and lengthy tasks

Cons:

Pricey

#3. EssayPro — Best for Basic College Papers

Rates: $10.8+/page

Deadline: 6 hours+

Free revision: Yes

EssayPro is one of the best college paper writing services in the U.S. thanks to its professionalism and commitment to customer satisfaction. Unlike most essay writing sites, EssayPro uses a unique bidding system. For this reason, this site is ideal for college students, as one can find the best essay writer for an affordable price. Every author is ranked by their customers, so you’ll definitely know whether you can entrust your paper to this or that specialist.

After placing your order you’ll get to pick a skilled writer who offers the best rates and quality for your task. Due to this system, it’s more difficult to get discounts than with other college paper writing services. Good news though, you can turn to the support manager and after a bit of chat receive a discount.

Another thing worth mentioning is a wide range of services: any topic essays, research papers, presentations, term papers, and others. One can find a skillful author to help with their individual task.

EssayPro gets its customers and understands their life challenges. For this reason, you can also follow their social media accounts and learn different hacks and tips from explainer videos.

Pros:

Free originality report

A plethora of writing services for college students

Unlimited revisions

The ability of choosing a perfectly-suitable writer yourself

Absolute confidentiality of your personal data

Cons:

Final drafts sometimes still require editing

Prepare for email spam and being bombarded with messages from writers who are eager to take your order

#4. ExpertWriting — Best for Timely Delivery

Rates: $10+/page

Deadline: 3 hours+

Free revision: Yes

ExpertWriting is truly a legit essay writing service for many reasons. User-friendly and eye-catchy design attracts visitors at first glance. The easy-to-navigate website offers a quick and intuitive ordering process, so even if you’re having a midnight crisis trying to order an urgent paper, you’ll do everything fast.

You can choose among 4 categories of professional essay writers: Best available, Advanced, ENL, or Preferred writer. The last category is the writer you’ve already worked with. It’s a convenient feature, as you can entrust your paper to a person who has already satisfied your requirements. If you don’t mind doing a bit of proofreading and editing, you can choose the best available author. This way you’ll save a buck and get a good paper.

The pricing is quite reasonable. Though it may rise in case your deadline is short, or you want to include some extra services that are not included in the original price.

This college paper writing service is great for someone who needs their task done quickly, as highly knowledgeable authors can ensure fast work. Urgency won’t influence the quality.

Pros:

High customer satisfaction rate

Fast and on-time delivery

Professional college paper writer available for any academic level

Cons:

Plagiarism report doesn’t come for free

Mostly ESL writers

#5. SpeedyPaper — Best Reputation

Rates: $11+/page

Deadline: 6 hours+

Free revision: Yes

Despite not having an in-house team of native English writers, SpeedyPaper remains one of the best writing services with an amazing reputation. This college essay writer service has a huge base of freelance writers and only after a thorough screening you’re assigned the best suitable professional for your assignment. The writer’s skills, experience, communication, and organizational skills are taken into consideration.

Whether you need a last-minute essay or voluminous term paper, you’ll find the best candidate to craft your assignment. There is tons of feedback online where you can read about students loving to work with this company. Check out WritingPaperSucks, SiteJabber, and IHateWritingEssays.

Students love a cool feature called ‘progressive delivery’ that costs an extra 10%. It is really useful for bulky assignments as you can examine your paper step-by-step, without waiting for a full paper to be ready.

As the prices are already affordable, there isn’t a well-developed loyalty program. Still, regular clients may ask and enjoy discounts from 10% to 15%.

Pros:

Fair prices

Always in-depth and original research

SpeedyPaper delivers papers that typically get 80% and above

Cons:

Several revisions may be needed for an impeccable paper

Plagiarism report isn’t included in the price

#6. ExtraEssay — Best for Customer Support

Rates: $9.12+/page

Deadline: 1 hour+

Free revision: Yes

ExtraEssay is a trusted essay writing service with one of the lowest rates offering good academic help. They have been crafting papers for over 7 years, so you’ll be entrusting your assignment to experienced academic authors.

Though the reviews are a bit controversial, one thing is sure - this essay writing service is safe and legit. You decide for yourself, if you want a paper for the lowest price, get ready to proofread and edit it to craft exactly what you need. However, in case you want to get impeccable writing, you’ll need to pay for extra services like an advanced writer and additional proofreading. Plus, remember that the quicker you need the paper, the higher the price is.

A very friendly support team will guide you through all the subtleties of the ordering process. They will help you with needed materials, and possible discounts.

Pros:

Affordable rates

24/7 helpful customer support

Unlimited free revisions within 10 days after the approval

Safe and reliable service, consistent quality

Cons:

Papers with no extras may need a lot of revisions

Discount policy isn’t сlear and needs clarification with the support team individually

#7. EssayTerritory — Best New Essay Writing Service

Rates: $10+/page

Deadline: 3 hours+

Free revision: Yes

Even though EssayTerritory is a relatively new company on the market, it has been delivering high quality college essay writing services all along. This company made it to our list of the best essay writing sites for a reason. EssayTerritory prides itself in delivering original papers across a multitude of different subject areas.

Here, you can find a professional writer for any task. However, you should be aware that STEM subjects are usually more pricey, even though EssayTerritory doesn’t clearly state that anywhere on its website.

Pros

Reliable company

Using this site is completely anonymous

Great selection of subject areas to choose from

Cons

Since it’s a new company, there are not many customer reviews online

Papers and writing projects that fall in the STEM category can get expensive

#8. GradeMiners — Best for Rush Orders

Rates: $13.28+/page

Deadline: 1 hour+

Free revision: Yes

Without any doubt, GradeMiners is among the oldest essay writing websites in the academic writing industry. It’s a trustworthy company that is noticeable thanks to its rush delivery options and professionalism.

If you decide to hire an essay writer at GradeMiners, you can expect your essay to be written in just one hour (if it’s not too lengthy, of course). This is the best essay writing service and a great option to consider if you’re looking to have your paper written in as little time as possible. GradeMiners excel in rush orders, so you can be sure that you will be satisfied with the end result.

Pros:

More than 7 years in business

Huge team of writers (both ENL and ESL)

Quick turnaround (1-hour deadline available)

Cons:

Prices are above average

The quality of orders is nothing special given the price

College Paper Writing Services FAQs

Q: How long does it take to have my essay written for me?

It all depends on the deadline policy of the service. Some companies that write essays for you offer urgent help that may be done even within an hour or several hours. The common minimum deadline is 3 hours. However, you must take into account the volume and difficulty of your essay. In case you need a 5-page long paper on some simple topic, surely an experienced writer can craft such an assignment fast without quality loss. On the other hand, if your essay needs significant in-depth research, it may take from a day to several days, sometimes even a week.

Moreover, keep in mind that the longer the deadline, the cheaper the price. As urgency may raise the price 2, 3, or even 4 times per page. For example, a high school essay at PaperHelp costs $10 per page, if you order in advance and have more than 14 days to wait. But as soon as you change the deadline to 3 hours, the price for the page rises to $40. So, answering your question one more time, an essay may be written even within 3 hours, but the price for it will be exorbitant.

Q: Will my essay be written by a professional?

These days it is important to find a reliable college essay service if you want to ensure your paper will be crafted by a skillful professional. In our ranking, we’ve chosen some legit essay writing services and companies that care about their clients. For this reason, their pool of employees is proficient and talented writers. Such services have a meticulous hiring process: all the candidates must have a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Ph.D. in a particular area. A knack for writing, good organizational and communication skills, and a perfect command of academic standards - are the common requirements for the authors.

Sometimes authors are ENL, and sometimes ESL. Despite that, ESL writers are no worse than ENL if they have the needed degree. Services in our list offer different categories of writers. That is to say, if you want to be 100% sure that your assignment will be done by the top expert, you may pick the TOP author who will be a definite professional.

Nevertheless, always check the credentials of your assigned writer, and if there’s a possibility to ask them for a draft, feel free to do so. This way you’ll see whether the writer is just who you need.

Q: Is buying an essay from a college paper writing service confidential and safe?

We would be lying to say that all the writing services are safe. Unfortunately, there are tons of scams waiting to deceive gullible customers, so getting college essay help online isn’t always safe. You can find hundreds of stories online about their nerve-racking experience with deceitful writing companies. Some didn’t receive what they expected. Some didn’t receive anything at all. However, there are tons of such stories regarding any product online. In other words, one should always be careful when buying anything online. Read about companies, check essay writing service reviews, and remain critical of any info online.

When it comes to trustworthy companies with years of experience and thousands of happy clients, buying college essays is absolutely safe and confidential. Best college paper writing services like the ones in our ranking list have plenty of loyal clients for a reason. You can depend on great companies because all your data will be securely protected from third parties. Your experience will remain strictly confidential between you and the company.

Reliable writing services offer money-back guarantees in case your paper lacks some requirements. Finally, papers at good services are scanned with anti-plagiarism software, so that a student won’t be caught for plagiarism. So your data, your money, and your grades are safe if you turn to a service with a decent reputation.

Q: Are essay writing services legal?

In the USA, the UK, and Canada turning to writing services for help with your paper is completely legal, provided that you order your assignment at a reliable company. Are essay writing services legit? Well, definitely not all the services are legit, as not all of them are licensed. The good news though, is that companies listed in our ranking are legit and safe to work with.

What is more, we believe that you’d like to know that hiring a writer to write a paper for you is legitimate in the majority of countries. And here’s why. All the respectable companies have a disclaimer that these services are for investigation purposes only. In other words, they don’t do the work instead of you, but they help you create a task that you can then use as an example to do your own research.

Legally registered companies aren’t fake. They have real customers, and real reviews (both good and bad ones) and they have client-oriented policies. You can easily detect a scam company if all the essay service reviews are 5-star. Pick any best essay writing website from this list and you'll find some negative reviews. Because no matter how great the company is, it’s impossible not to have at least one negative review. You can't satisfy everybody, right? Here you can read more about how to choose safe and legit companies .

Q: What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

Before ordering a paper online, make sure you carefully read the terms of use as well as guarantees (revision policy and money-back guarantee). These documents clarify all the details regarding your experience at a writing service. Most respectable and trustworthy essay writing companies are 100% client-oriented. That is to say, customer satisfaction is their number one priority.

So imagine that you receive a paper and it doesn’t meet your expectations. If a writer fails to satisfy order requirements, a customer has the right to ask for a revision. The majority of paper writing websites offer several free revisions. This way you can determine the things that don’t comply with the criteria, and your assigned author will make amendments to fulfill your demands. Sometimes a customer may go through the process of several revisions to polish a paper to perfection.

In the worst possible scenario, if you receive an assignment that is of poor quality and doesn’t meet any of the agreed requirements, you can demand to get your money back. Still, remember that each essay writing website has its peculiar rules regarding a money-back guarantee. The deadlines and percentage of refund may differ, so make sure you read carefully all the conditions before placing your order.

Q: What are the main drawbacks of essay writing services?

Probably, one main disadvantage of custom essay writing services is that a customer may spend a while before finding a legitimate essay writing service that suits their needs. This experience is individual, and sometimes time-consuming. Different institutions as well as different professors have specific requirements, so it’s tough to find a real professional who can craft a good paper.

By good fortune, we’ve already examined hundreds of services to pick the top 6 that are the best. Still, even after finding a great service, you can face another drawback - spending your money. No matter how affordable college essay is, it still costs some money. So for students who are trying to make both ends meet this can be difficult. Luckily, loyalty programs and discounts at writing services make spending money less stressful.

Certainly, there are risks of scams followed by students failing their grades and courses. There exists the risk of being caught for plagiarism which may result in being expelled.

However, all these drawbacks only take place if you turn to a bad writing company. If you choose a trustworthy service you can rely on, you won’t face these risks.

Q: What is the best website for writing papers?

It doesn’t matter if you’re a writer looking for an academic writing job or a student who’s looking to purchase an essay online. PaperHelp is definitely the best website for essay writing and a great option for both writers and students. The company actively recruits new writing talent and delivers academic papers of decent quality to students worldwide.

Conclusion

Despite all the controversy around writing assistance, there is something undoubtful — to manage studies, work, and family one may need help. With writing services in our ranking, you can make your life easier and focus on things that truly matter to you. We have examined the 8 best essay writing services in 2022 to provide you with the ultimate info regarding pricing, customer satisfaction, and quality.

Hope we have shed the light on the burning questions you have and now you feel confident about writing services. Choose the company smart and don’t forget to read the terms and conditions. Good luck with your academic experience!

