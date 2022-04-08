You can plan the perfect Sedona getaway with Sedona Xperience

Sedona Xperience is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sedona Xperience

Ready, Set, Play! Get a jump on planning the perfect Sedona Getaway!

Who doesn't love a deal? With Sedona Xperience visitors get to customize their Sedona Getaway with discounts every step of the way.

Starting with Alcantara Vineyard and Winery located in the Heart of the Verde Valley. Sustainably Farmed and Passionately tended, Alcantara Vineyards is the first winery on the Verde River and is one of the largest vineyards in Central and Northern Arizona. Plan ahead and stay for the day exploring the 87-acre property with on-site activities such as kayaking trips on the Verde River, Horseback riding, and jeep tours before savoring delicious local wines.

After working up an appetite, indulge in a prime steak grilled to perfection over a wood fired grill at Steakhouse89. Located in West Sedona, The Steakhouse boasts a relaxing Southwestern ambiance that is warm, upscale, and delightful. Serving only the finest meats, freshest fish and seafood, handpicked produce, delicious appetizers, and elegant desserts.

A visit to Sedona isn't complete without hitting the trails. Journey deep into the untamed canyons of Sedona's famous red-rock landscape with Sedona Jeep Tours. Each off-road private 4x4 excursion offers an unforgettable backcountry tour with local insider details from the most knowledgeable, experienced guides.

Another way to take in Sedona's geological wonderland is from the sky. See the red rocks from a whole new perspective on a premier Helicopter tour with Guidance Air.

Sedona's is known as a world-wide spiritual mecca and metaphysical epicenter. Talented healers, artists and spiritual guides flock to Sedona to assist in those seeking spiritual enlightenment. Sedona is the perfect place to embark on a personal enrichment of the mind, body and soul. Awaken your spiritual side with psychic readings, healing massage treatments, yoga, sound healing, retreats and more at Sedonya Conscious Living Center. Discover the reasons behind the powerful vortex energies and sacred site phenomena occurring here and around the world with Earth Wisdom Jeep Tours. Experience the facts, feelings, and fallacies from the comfort of a Jeep.

Join the Sedona Xperience Today! Get exclusive offers, deals and discounts to save on Activities, Dining, Tours and More. Visit www.sedonaxperience.com.