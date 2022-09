WARNING: Substance Abuse Coalition Leaders of Arizona says rainbow fentanyl resembles candy

Sonoran Living

Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 13, 2022

((SL Advertiser)) Substance Abuse Coalition Leaders of Arizona warns parents about rainbow fentanyl pills resembling candy. For more information, go to talknowaz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.