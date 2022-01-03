LifestyleSonoran Living Actions Facebook Tweet Email VJuv says they can help you melt the fat away Sonoran Living Posted at 9:00 AM, Jan 03, 2022 and last updated 2022-01-03 11:00:10-05 ((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (480) 593-5400 or go to Vjuv.com. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV