Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

VJuv owner, Tina French says she can sculpt your figure

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:10 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:10:43-05

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (480) 593-5400 or go to Vjuv.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV