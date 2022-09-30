Visions of Sugarplums Luncheon & Shopping Extravaganza benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale

Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 30, 2022

Visions of Sugarplums Luncheon & Shopping Extravaganza benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, November 7th call (602) 550-5288 or visit TheAuxiliary.org



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.