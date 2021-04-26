Vegan Deviled Eggs? Let's just say they aren't eggs but they look like it!

Heavenly Deviled Potatoes!

Ingredients:

10 "egg sized" potatoes (red, yellow, purple or any other thin-skinned potato)

8oz of your favorite hummus (store-bought is great in this!)

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tablespoons sweet relish

1 tablespoon favorite mustard

salt and pepper

Optional add-ins:

1/4 tsp "kala namak" or black salt for an eggier flavor

hot sauce to taste

fresh herbs to garnish

Directions:

Boil potatoes till they are knife-tender, then allow to completely cool and dry.

Slice length-wise to reveal to halves of an "egg"

using a melon baller or a tsp, scoop out a round divet in the center of each potato half to resemble a pit for the "yolk", reserve scooped potato in bowl. Set halves aside.

To the potato scoops add the hummus, spices and mash well. Pipe into the centers of the potatoes and garnish as you would your favorite deviled egg dish....or shall we say, potato dish ;)

Enjoy!

Sasha

24 Carrots

1701 E. Guadalupe Rd, Tempe

(480) 753-4411 or visit 24carrots.com