Valle del Sol honors Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego as a 2021 Mom of the Year

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has balanced her work as mayor with her role as a mother of a young child. She has worked very hard to improve the quality of life of families in Phoenix. Her work in the community focuses on electing pro-community candidates to office and supporting causes that are important to her, such as access to medical care and a thriving city core. She has worked hard to focus on the environment in her work as well, including preserving open spaces in the city and ensuring we have strong schools and safe parks. She also has worked hard to pass the Equal Pay Ordinance, to ensure women are paid what they deserve.

Mom of the Year Virtual Celebration

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Program starts at 9:00 a.m.

Valle del Sol's annual Mom of the Year event honors women of diverse backgrounds for service to the community and for their exemplary roles of mothers.

Why? Affordable, culturally competent, integrated primary care can be hard to find, especially when you're under-insured or not insured at all. Funds raised from this event will support Valle del Sol Community Health Clinics and the thousands of families who rely on these clinics to keep them, and their communities, healthy.

To register for Valle del Sol's 8th Annual Mom of the Year virtual celebration, visit www.valledelsol.com/mom