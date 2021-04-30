Valle del Sol honors Dr. Elizabeth Ortiz de Valdez as a 2021 Mom of the Year

Valle del Sol is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Elizabeth Ortiz de Valdez is a mother and Doctor. She immigrated to the United States to provide a better life for her children. She is the founder of Concilio Latino de Salud, a non profit organization geared toward the Hispanic community. The emphasis being on education and prevention. She volunteers via telephone to victims of natural disasters. She also volunteers her time to news stations to provide them a professional opinion in regards to mental health awareness.

Mom of the Year Virtual Celebration

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Program starts at 9:00 a.m.

Valle del Sol's annual Mom of the Year event honors women of diverse backgrounds for service to the community and for their exemplary roles of mothers.

Why? Affordable, culturally competent, integrated primary care can be hard to find, especially when you're under-insured or not insured at all. Funds raised

from this event will support Valle del Sol Community Health Clinics and the thousands of families who rely on these clinics to keep them, and their communities, healthy.

To register for Valle del Sol's 8th Annual Mom of the Year virtual celebration, visit www.valledelsol.com/mom