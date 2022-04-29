LifestyleSonoran Living Actions Facebook Tweet Email Turn your backyard into an oasis with Today's Patio Sonoran Living Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 29, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-29 10:45:01-04 ((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 866-9-Todays or go to TodaysPatio.com Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.