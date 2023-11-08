Watch Now
The Style That Binds Us share some 2023 fall fashion trends

Sonoran Living
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 08:30:10-05

Mother/daughter team, Alison Bruhn & Delia Folk, from The Style That Binds Us share some 2023 fall fashion trends. The Style That Binds Us is a media company and style consulting agency. Through their Youtube channel, podcast, blog, website, mini mag, newsletter, social media channels, events and curated NYC shopping experiences, they are on a mission to ensure everyone lives their most stylish & fearless life. Alison is a personal stylist. Delia started her career interning at Versace and worked on the buying team at Barneys New York before pursuing the style that binds us full-time.

For more fashion trends from The Style That Binds Us visit, www.TheStyleThatBindsUs.com.

