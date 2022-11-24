The non-profit, SOUNDS Academy gives the gift of music education
For more information about SOUNDS Academy non-profit music education go to www.soundsacademy.org
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 09:00:52-05
For more information about SOUNDS Academy non-profit music education go to www.soundsacademy.org
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.