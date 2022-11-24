Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

The non-profit, SOUNDS Academy gives the gift of music education

For more information about SOUNDS Academy non-profit music education go to www.soundsacademy.org
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 09:00:52-05

For more information about SOUNDS Academy non-profit music education go to www.soundsacademy.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!