The Gentry Foundation provides FREE evaluations to young children impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder

The Gentry Foundation was formed by husband and wife, Dr. Joseph and Sarah Gentry. Joe is licensed as both a Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst in Arizona. Sarah is a licensed and Board Certified Behavior Analyst who received her Masters Degree in special education. Joe and Sarah met during their freshman year of undergraduate school and quickly learned they had a shared passion for working with children with autism. They aligned their career goals and after a few cross country moves settled in Arizona in 2007.

In 2009, Joe and Sarah founded Gentry Pediatric Behavioral Services, a private practice that specializes in diagnosis and treatment for young children with autism and other childhood concerns. After working in Arizona for a number of years, they recognized that there was a need for better early identification of autism for economically disadvantaged families in their community. They believed that they could bring the community together to provide free diagnostic evaluations to young children in need and make a difference, via early intervention, in the lives of these families.

The Gentry Foundation For Autism

(602) 368-3282

www.thegentryfoundation.org

EIN: 81-2734352