The Gentry Foundation: FREE evaluations to young children impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder

The Gentry Foundation was formed by husband and wife, Dr. Joseph and Sarah Gentry. Joe is licensed as both a Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst in Arizona. Sarah is a licensed and Board Certified Behavior Analyst who received her Masters Degree in special education. Joe and Sarah met during their freshman year of undergraduate school and quickly learned they had a shared passion for working with children with autism. They aligned their career goals and after a few cross country moves settled in Arizona in 2007.
The Gentry Foundation For Autism
(602) 368-3282
www.thegentryfoundation.org
EIN: 81-2734352