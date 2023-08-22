The Gentry Foundation: FREE evaluations to young children impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder

The Gentry Foundation was formed by husband and wife, Dr. Joseph and Sarah Gentry. Joe is licensed as both a Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst in Arizona. Sarah is a licensed and Board Certified Behavior Analyst who received her Masters Degree in special education. Joe and Sarah met during their freshman year of undergraduate school and quickly learned they had a shared passion for working with children with autism. They aligned their career goals and after a few cross country moves settled in Arizona in 2007.

The Gentry Foundation For Autism

(602) 368-3282

www.thegentryfoundation.org

EIN: 81-2734352

