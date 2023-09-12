The fascinating art of growing your own food in a bale of hay! Perfect for our Arizona weather.

Joel's books have become best-sellers world-wide but that's not enough, he continues to introduce people to the STRAW BALE GARDENS method online and constantly works to insure every Straw Bale Gardener has success. As Joel attests, "the books are simply tools to learn the techniques and protocols that took me over 20 years to perfect." Readers agree, the books are filled with information that a new Straw Bale Gardener really can't do without.

BALEBUSTER® is Karsten's recent product introduction that contains an all-in-one formulation he designed specifically to help accelerate the decomposition of bale. It is now a simple as sprinkle the BaleBuster, soak with water, and in ten days the bales are ready to plant.

The StrawBaleGardenClub.com website is the online garden club Karsten envisioned to help newbies navigate the journey many gardeners will take when they begin to grow their own Straw Bale Garden for the first time. The "club" is a wonderful online sanctuary with hundreds of professionally produced "how-to" videos, and many inspirational interviews, pictures and blog posts that will answer every question someone new to the method could possibly have.

Karsten is available as a Keynote speaker for events around the country. He often speaks at Home and Garden Shows, Healthy Living, Corporate Wellness, Gardening Expos, or other events where "Gardeners" are prominently in attendance. Karsten also provides LIVE via Zoom appearances for smaller events, garden clubs or educational classes, without a travel budget for speakers. Contact Joel directly with any inquiry you might have, and if he can't help you, he can probably refer you to one of his many Certified Straw Bale Gardening Instructors around the world.

To learn more about Joel and straw bale gardening visit StrawBaleGardenClub.com or StrawBaleGardens.com