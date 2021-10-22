Terri and Susan celebrate Sober October by making some yummy mocktails

Susan's Mocktail Mule

Ingredients

1 lime (1-2 tablespoons juice, fresh is best)

1 TBS simple syrup

1/4 cup club soda

3-4 mint leaves (torn, optional)

3/4 cup Ginger Beer (make sure it's non alcoholic)

Crushed ice

Instructions

· In the bottom of cup, pour juice from lime, simple syrup and club soda.

· Add mint leaves if desired.

· Fill the cup about half way with ice.

· The pour about 3/4 a cup of ginger beer over the ice.

· Garnish with mint leaves and a lime wedge if desired, and serve.

My recipe inspiration came from Like Mother, Like Daughter. Learn more at, www.LmLd.org.

Terri's Hot Apple Apple Cider

Ingredients:

1 gal. apple cider

1/2 c. Caramel

3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

8 apples

lemon juice, for brushing

Post Sober October: 1 1/2 c. whiskey, preferably Fireball (optional)

Instructions:

In a Crock-Pot, combine apple cider, cinnamon sticks and caramel. Cook on low until warmed through, about 2 to 3 hours.

To make apple cups: First you have to make sure before you buy your apples at the store set them on a flat surface tomake sure they will sit on the counter properly. You don't want your hot cider to tip if you set your apple cup down.

Next slice off the top of each apple. Use a melon scoop to remove the inside of the apple until you're about 1/2" or less from the bottom of the apple. Becareful you don't make a hole in your cup!

Preserve until it's party time by coating the inside of each apple with lemon juice to prevent apples from browning.

Ladle hot cider into apple cups. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, and serve immediately.

I was inspired by a receipe on Delish.com ENJOY!!