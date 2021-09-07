Sustain Solar Power: Experience, education and knowledge to help you go solar

Sustain Solar Power is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

We are proud to be a family-owned business! At Sustain Solar Power, we believe that solar power is the future.

We started SSP after 20 years in the real estate and alarm industries. We needed a change and decided to pursue a passion of bringing solar power to Arizona. We combined our experience, education and knowledge to form Sustain Solar Power.Our intention for our business is to offer our clients all the resources needed to make an investment in solar power for their home.

What could be more perfect than living in Arizona and having an abundance of sun to produce energy -- inexhaustible and renewable. We are converting sunlight directly into energy, helping the planet, and helping our neighbors.

Call 855-9370137 or visit sustainsolarpower.com.