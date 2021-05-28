Steve Yagudayev, owner of Iron Doors Arizona explains benefits and beauty of a handcrafted iron door

Iron Doors Arizona is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Iron Doors Arizona designs the finest handcrafted iron entry doors. They are successful in providing customers with personal detailed service & beautiful, quality products.

Each door is hand-crafted in a specialized factory with quality management every step of the way. Iron Doors Arizona brings with them a team of highly skilled metal workers, iron forgers, and design consultants whom have a deep understanding and a rich history in the art of forging iron. Their products are hand-crafted with the finest steel, exterior artisan paints, and engineered glass.

12 gauge steel frames and panels

All scroll work is 5/8″ solid steel

All doors are sand-blasted to the metal to treat any rough areas

Interior dual pane glass panel opens for ventilation and cleaning

5/8″ Low-E insulated glass (clear or obscure available)

Heavy duty barrel hinges with grease fittings

Door frames are 1-1/2" x 6" (with optional 2" extenders available)

Door panels are 1-3/4″ x 5-1/2″ tubing

5 year limited warranty

All units are 2-bore with holes 2-1/8″ x 2-3/4″ setback - 5-1/2″ on center (passive and active)

Frames and panels fully insulated with polyurethane foam

Door frames are standard - inserts interchangeable

Weatherstrip for door frame and glass frame to reduce air or water penetration

Bronze adjustable threshold

Arizona code approved

As Iron tends to rust, Iron Doors Arizona combats this risk by coating the surface in pure zinc before applying primer. This process prevents your door from developing rust in ways other finishes do not. Their hinges use ball-bearings, making them smooth and easy to open and close. They use the best materials with the most effective manufacturing methods to bring you the highest quality door possible.

Iron Doors Arizona stands behind their quality craftsmanship, with a warranty to back it up. With the purchase of one of their doors, you receive lifetime limited coverage on its structural integrity, along with two years of coverage on the finish. Hand-crafted with the finest steel, exterior artisan paints, and engineered glass.

Iron Doors Arizona has two locations:

Phoenix: 11035 N 21st Avenue

Tucson: 6741 N Thornydale Road #131

(480) 935-6736

www.Irondoorsarizona.com