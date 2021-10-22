Shopping, food and fun at Sedona Center in the heart of Sedona!

Sedona Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Located in the heart of Uptown Sedona, with four restaurants and 39 shops, including beloved tour operators, the Sedona Center is a one-stop-shop for a daytrip to Sedona. A 90-minute drive from Phoenix and Scottsdale, the Sedona Center allows visitors an itinerary that can include sight-seeing, shopping in unique boutiques, and dining on delicious food in a charming atmosphere.

The Sedona Center is set in a stunning location allowing visitors to experience the pleasant weather with open air corridors and seating to enjoy the scenery. Shop doors are open extending the inviting and welcoming feel of Sedona.

Each restaurant specializes in dishes that will satisfy every family member, including your traveling pup.

Sedona Pizza and Pasta Company creates authentic Napoletana style pizzas in an 800-degree wood-fired oven that was hand built in Naples with mortar made from the volcanic ash of Mount Vesuvius. This pizza paradise also serves fresh salads, creative cocktails, inspired sandwiches, and amazing pasta dishes- all served either inside or outside on their street side patio.

Open Range Grill and Tavern serves contemporary American cuisine and cantina favorites with the best views in Sedona. The temperature-controlled patio delivers spectacular views of the famous Sedona red rocks, while the dining room offers full red rock views from every table. Portions are generous, service is friendly and accommodating, and they are pet friendly!

Canyon Breeze is an eatery featuring brick-fired oven pizzas, burgers, salads, sandwiches, Mexican cuisine, coffees, and smoothies - needless to say, the options are endless. What is a day trip without ice cream? Sabrina's Ice Cream answers the sweet tooth craving that hits about mid-day with several flavors to choose from along with enticing toppings. While the food is great and comes out quickly, the views are what bring people back!

And their newest restaurant: Don Diego Mexican Café.

Full service Mexican cuisine made with the finest ingredients. All home made from their salsas to their guacamole. The cafe's signature dishes include Fajitas, Ceviche Tostadas and the Birria Queso Taco. The dog friendly outdoor patio also boasts beautiful Uptown Sedona red rock views!

Sedona Trolley, suitably appointed "The Best First Thing to do in Sedona", has been traveling the roads of Sedona for 26+ years and the tour guides understand what makes Sedona special. Whether it's a trip to the Chapel of the Holy Cross or out to Boynton Canyon, Sedona Trolley shares the magic and history of this vast area. Seasonally they offer a spectacular Sunset Tour which will fill your photo album with amazing hues of red, yellow, orange, and more!

A sampling of the shopping experience includes Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a sweet experience of handmade chocolates, gourmet caramel apples, and specialty treats. Sedona Candle Magic shares their art as you shop. Watch the artists carve specialty candles, in less than 10 minutes, while browsing their many designs. Isn't She Lovely stocks unique clothing and accessories for all women. Touchstone Gallery will allow you to take a step back in time to discover pre-historic treasures older than the very red rocks Sedona is surrounded by.

Sedona Center gives visitors a taste of what Sedona is known for - stunning views, delicious food, genuine hospitality, and unique experiences.

