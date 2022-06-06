See Rubber Stone AZ's simple solution for covering ugly concrete

Rubber Stone AZ is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Rubber Stone is ideal for substrates that move or shift including decks, paving stones, asphalt driveways and concrete. Just like Sierra Stone, Rubber Stone can also be applied on a wide variety of interior surfaces. It works extremely well in basements, laundry areas, playrooms, and exercise rooms.

This product is also exceptionally durable and can withstand the same harsh conditions that the tires on your car can endure-hot, cold, wet, and dry conditions, and heavy traffic. Installing Rubber Stone on your driveway is almost like giving it off-road capability-it's simply that tough.

