See how you can get relief from Neuropathy pain with True Health PHX

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 26, 2021
True Health PHX is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

If you're suffering from stabbing pain, numbness, tingling or a burning sensation in your arms, legs, hands or feet, you may be experiencing peripheral neuropathy.

If you or a loved one is suffering from neuropathy and has been prescribed a medication like Lyrica, Neurontin or Cymbalta, there is an alternative. Amazing research has now shown that neuropathy symptoms can be reversed in as little as one week!

At True Health, highly trained doctors are using a cutting-edge treatment and successfully slowing and often reversing the disease, without addictive medications.

If you would like to learn how True Health can reverse your neuropathy symptoms without prescriptions or addictive medications, call 480-588 0737 now.

The first 25 people to call will receive an in-depth consultation and exam absolutely free!

