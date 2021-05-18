Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Scott Arkon from Zerorez® explains cleaning for your health

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 480-507-2419 or visit www.zerorezphoenix.com
Posted at 9:39 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 12:51:06-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 480-507-2419 or visit www.zerorezphoenix.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app