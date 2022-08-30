Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend has the school must-haves students will want

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:36 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 11:36:12-04

((SL Advertiser)) Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend has the school must-haves students will want. To find out more, head over to TheGoToGirlfriend.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!