Real Estate giant 72SOLD raises awareness and money for the Sickle Cell Program at Phoenix Children's

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease. Real Estate Giant 72SOLD is helping with that cause and raising money for the sickle cell program at Phoenix Children's.

72SOLD is excited to support the mission at Phoenix Children's! Through the combined efforts of our amazing customers, partners, staff and company contributions, 72SOLD is proud to benefit the Sickle Cell program at Phoenix Children's Hospital. This year, we've set a goal to raise and donate $25,000!

All proceeds will be given directly to the Sickle Cell Program at Phoenix Children's and donations from our community will be matched dollar for dollar by 72SOLD up to $10,000! Sickle cell disease is a hereditary, lifelong, chronic disease. The team of specialists at Phoenix Children's focuses not only on treating complications when they arise, but also on helping patients prevent those complications from ever occurring. In many cases, treatment can mean caring for multiple issues, so we make it our priority to address all aspects of a patient's illness in one place.

72SOLD has a tie to the sickle cell program at Phoenix Children's. Their CSO Edson Barrantes has a 10 year old son , Ethan, with Sickle Cell. He was diagnosed at birth. He had several years of extreme pain before getting into the Sickle Program at Phoenix Children's, which led to treatment that has drastically improved his life.

Donate to the sickle cell program today by going to 72gives.com.