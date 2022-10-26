((SL Advertiser)) Fox Valley Solar says solar can help you save money. For more information call (623) 587-7370 or go to FoxValleyElec.com
Randy Cole, owner of Fox Valley Solar discusses some of the fears about installing solar panels
Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 11:04:22-04
((SL Advertiser)) Fox Valley Solar says solar can help you save money. For more information call (623) 587-7370 or go to FoxValleyElec.com
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.