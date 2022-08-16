Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale author Emberli Pridham talks about new book

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:39 AM, Aug 16, 2022

((SL Advertiser)) Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale author Emberli Pridham talks about new book. For more information, go to ARealLifeFairyTale.com.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.