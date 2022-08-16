Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale author Emberli Pridham talks about new book

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:39 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 11:39:48-04

((SL Advertiser)) Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale author Emberli Pridham talks about new book. For more information, go to ARealLifeFairyTale.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!