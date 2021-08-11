((SL Advertiser)) Keep scorpions OUT of your home with Scorpion Repel's AVERZION. For more information, call 480-662-1171, or go to www.scorpionrepel.com
Prevent scorpions from entering your home with Scorpion Repel's AVERSION
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:03:08-04
((SL Advertiser)) Keep scorpions OUT of your home with Scorpion Repel's AVERZION. For more information, call 480-662-1171, or go to www.scorpionrepel.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.